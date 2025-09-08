© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Exodus after AG’s inquiry on immigration: ‘We stand by our important work’

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Exodus has offices in Indianapolis and Bloomington.

Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a Civil Investigative Demand on Monday to Exodus, a nonprofit that helps refugees and asylum seekers resettle in Indiana.

In an announcement from the Attorney General’s office, Rokita said a civil investigation demand is “not an accusation of wrongdoing.”

But the announcement called Exodus “a nonprofit that provides services to illegal aliens and others.”

The demand is part of Rokita’s look into “potential labor trafficking in Indiana."

According to the announcement, federal immigration officers “faced numerous challenges” during a recent operation in Monroe County, possibly caused by “coordinated efforts by entities in Bloomington.”

A statement from Exodus CEO Cole Varga said “there is no justification” for the demand it received from the Attorney General and that Exodus has contacted legal counsel.

“In our long and respected history as a nonprofit organization here in the Hoosier state, we stand by our important work serving refugees, asylees, special immigrant visa holders, and other humanitarian immigrants,” the statement said.

It added, “To be clear: refugees and immigrants are a part of our Hoosier communities – whether Todd Rokita wants them here or not."
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
