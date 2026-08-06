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Lake Monroe's Paynetown Beach closed to swimmers because of E. Coli level

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Lake Monroe
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WFIU/WTIU News

Paynetown Beach at Lake Monroe is closed for swimming because of E. Coli, the Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday on Facebook.

The DNR said the bacteria level discovered during weekly water testing triggered the closing.

"This is most likely related to fecal matter from geese washing into the lake following the weekend rainstorm," the DNR wrote in response to a Facebook user's question.

There is no impact on boat rentals.

Asked about E. Coli in other parts of the lake, the DNR replied, "We only test at beach locations, so we do not know what E. coli levels may be at other spots around the lake. But, yes, E. coli can be elevated in one area and not be a problem in other areas; particularly in a lake as big as ours."

The DNR said another sample is tested as soon as a beach is closed. That result is pending.

"This is an uncommon occurrence at our beaches and is entirely different than the program that provides alert levels related to blue-green algae," the DNR wrote. "Thanks for your patience."
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