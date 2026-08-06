$100 million manufacturing facility opens in Columbus

Toyota Material Handling North America opened a $100 million manufacturing facility in Columbus that will produce electric forklifts for the Toyota and Raymond brands.

The 295,000-square-foot factory adds 140 jobs and brings the company's Columbus manufacturing campus to nearly 1.9 million square feet. More than 2,100 people already work at the campus.

Company officials say the investment is designed to meet growing demand for electric forklifts. According to Toyota Material Handling, electric models accounted for about 70 percent of the North American forklift market this year and are expected to reach 80 percent before 2035.

"This factory is symbolic of our continued ambition to lead the material handling industry with forward-thinking strategic initiatives," TMHNA President and CEO Brett Wood said in a statement.

The new facility will manufacture electric counterbalanced forklifts previously built at the company's Greene, New York, plant. Toyota says moving production to Columbus will allow the New York facility to focus on other warehouse equipment, including reach trucks, order pickers and automation.

Gov. Mike Braun, Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon and Rep. Erin Houchin joined company officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Construction on the facility began in June 2024, and production started last month.