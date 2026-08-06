© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

$100 million manufacturing facility opens in Columbus

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT
Six officials cut a ribbon in front of forklifts.
Ryan Furr Creative
Left to Right: TMHNA Chief Supply Officer Tony Miller, Governor Mike Braun, Mayor Mary Ferdon, TMHNA President & CEO Brett Wood, TICO President Koichi Ito, Rep. Erin Houchin

Toyota Material Handling North America opened a $100 million manufacturing facility in Columbus that will produce electric forklifts for the Toyota and Raymond brands.

The 295,000-square-foot factory adds 140 jobs and brings the company's Columbus manufacturing campus to nearly 1.9 million square feet. More than 2,100 people already work at the campus.

Company officials say the investment is designed to meet growing demand for electric forklifts. According to Toyota Material Handling, electric models accounted for about 70 percent of the North American forklift market this year and are expected to reach 80 percent before 2035.

"This factory is symbolic of our continued ambition to lead the material handling industry with forward-thinking strategic initiatives," TMHNA President and CEO Brett Wood said in a statement.

The new facility will manufacture electric counterbalanced forklifts previously built at the company's Greene, New York, plant. Toyota says moving production to Columbus will allow the New York facility to focus on other warehouse equipment, including reach trucks, order pickers and automation.

Gov. Mike Braun, Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon and Rep. Erin Houchin joined company officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Construction on the facility began in June 2024, and production started last month.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.