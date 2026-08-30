Fans, friends remember Dolly Parton in Bloomington

Fans and at least one friend of Dolly Parton turned out Saturday night at IU's Sample Gates to celebrate the iconic musician's life and career.

Randy Cowden, from Bloomington, worked with Parton and her husband Carl Dean. He she was as authentic and kind in private as she appeared in public.

"She always treated a stranger just as well as she did the person that she knew," Cowden said. "It's heartbreaking to see them go."

Cowden said he met Dean doing construction work with Gaylord Entertainment in Nashville and ended up becoming close friends with the couple.

Parton died Tuesday after a short battle with cancer, according to family.