© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Fans, friends remember Dolly Parton in Bloomington

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Dolly Parton fan with candle at vigil at IU
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Fans of the iconic musician gathered Saturday at IU's Sample Gates.

Fans and at least one friend of Dolly Parton turned out Saturday night at IU's Sample Gates to celebrate the iconic musician's life and career.

Randy Cowden, from Bloomington, worked with Parton and her husband Carl Dean. He she was as authentic and kind in private as she appeared in public.

"She always treated a stranger just as well as she did the person that she knew," Cowden said. "It's heartbreaking to see them go."

Cowden said he met Dean doing construction work with Gaylord Entertainment in Nashville and ended up becoming close friends with the couple.

Parton died Tuesday after a short battle with cancer, according to family.

News
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.