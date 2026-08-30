Protests against ICE detentions held across Indiana

Dozens of anti-ICE protests took place across Indiana over the weekend.

Organizers said the events were aimed at pressuring Gov. Mike Braun to scrap an agreement to hold immigration detainees at an aging state prison.

At a prayer vigil in Columbus, protesters listened as faith and community leaders read the names of some of the hundreds of people being held at the Miami Correctional Facility, where two ICE detainees have died since February.

Read more: Weekend events oppose ICE detention, held across Indiana

“No more lives should be placed at risk," said Rev. Felipe Martinez, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Columbus. "Consider those who have lost their lives and the grief that their families have been through.”

Other speakers included Ben Meyers, a local representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Columbus.

“I am happy to stand here in unity with you, calling for improved and appropriate treatment of immigrants in our nation, in our state, and here in our city,” he said.



Meyers reiterated Mormon stances on keeping families together and providing for people’s basic needs regardless of their immigration status.

The Columbus vigil was one of about sixty such events in Indiana held over the weekend in opposition to housing ICE detainees at Miami.

Last month, Governor Braun ordered the Department of Correction to “fully review” allegations of abuse and maltreatment of detainees.

Indiana’s agreement to house up to 1,000 ICE detainees in Indiana prisons is projected to bring in millions of dollars over two years.

