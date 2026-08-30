Couple killed, worker hurt in fiery crash in Greene County

A husband and wife from northeast Indiana died in a fiery crash on I-69 in Greene County over the weekend, Indiana State Police reported.

Timothy and Carol Graham, of Columbia City, died at the scene after striking a truck being used by construction workers early Saturday, state police reported.

Read more: 3 killed in head-on collision near Seymour

The crash also injured a 29-year-old construction worker from Fort Wayne; medics transported him by helicopter to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

"Preliminary crash investigation indicated that the truck pulling a trailer, driven by Graham, was traveling southbound on I-69 when it struck the rear of the semi-tractor-trailer and burst into flames," state police said in an emailed statement. "Greene County fire and EMS responded to the scene. The resulting crash near the interstate’s 93-mile marker closed northbound and southbound lanes for several hours."

Authorities closed the highway due to concerns about possible damage to a bridge and risks from hazardous chemicals. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management assisted in removing epoxy that spilled in the crash.

State police said the crash was still under investigation.

