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Couple killed, worker hurt in fiery crash in Greene County

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 30, 2026 at 11:20 PM EDT
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Indiana State Police said the crash happened early Saturday.

A husband and wife from northeast Indiana died in a fiery crash on I-69 in Greene County over the weekend, Indiana State Police reported.

Timothy and Carol Graham, of Columbia City, died at the scene after striking a truck being used by construction workers early Saturday, state police reported.

Read more: 3 killed in head-on collision near Seymour

The crash also injured a 29-year-old construction worker from Fort Wayne; medics transported him by helicopter to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

"Preliminary crash investigation indicated that the truck pulling a trailer, driven by Graham, was traveling southbound on I-69 when it struck the rear of the semi-tractor-trailer and burst into flames," state police said in an emailed statement. "Greene County fire and EMS responded to the scene. The resulting crash near the interstate’s 93-mile marker closed northbound and southbound lanes for several hours."

Authorities closed the highway due to concerns about possible damage to a bridge and risks from hazardous chemicals. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management assisted in removing epoxy that spilled in the crash.

State police said the crash was still under investigation.
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
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