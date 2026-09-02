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IU Bloomington ranked top public institution in the state for contribution to public good

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published September 2, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
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Washington Monthly ranked Indiana University Bloomington the top public institution in the state in its 2026 annual rankings report of the Best Colleges for Your Tuition and -Tax- Dollars in the Midwest region.

Washington Monthly ranked Indiana University Bloomington the top public institution in the state in its 2026 annual rankings report of the Best Colleges for Your Tuition and -Tax- Dollars in the Midwest region.

Washington Monthly ranks schools based on their contribution to the public good in four categories: access, affordability, outcomes and promoting public service.

IU Bloomington scored in the top five for public schools in the Midwest region. For all institutions in the Midwest, IU Bloomington was ranked 12th.

Additionally, IU Indianapolis ranked in the top 25 for all institutions in the Midwest.
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