Federal disaster aid unlikely for many more Indiana counties from August storms

Indiana officials don’t expect many more counties will be added to the 21 already approved for federal disaster aid from last month’s severe storms and flooding.

Gov. Mike Braun told reporters Wednesday that more than $100 million in disaster assistance had been distributed in Indiana by the Federal Emergency Management Agency related to the storms that crossed the state starting Aug. 11.

Braun and other officials outlined the progress of the state’s debris-removal program, through which nearly 80,000 cubic yards of debris such as damaged home belongings and downed trees have been removed in 33 communities.

At least an estimated 190,000 cubic yards of debris is still awaiting clean up from riverbeds and elsewhere, the governor’s office said.

A federal major disaster declaration was approved last month for 21 Indiana counties after Braun had requested that designation for 54 counties.

With most damage reports already submitted, Braun said it was unlikely that more counties would qualify.

“I’d be surprised if that’s going to happen, but we do get a little bit coming in, even though it’s been some time,” Braun said.

Nevertheless, state Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham said about 14 counties remained under FEMA review on whether they had enough storm-related damage to qualify for federal assistance.

“We’ve got a list of counties that have been requested that we’re still waiting to hear back on,” he said. “So outside of those, I don’t expect a significant surge. There may be one-offs. We have been continuing to gather data, even as recently as yesterday (Tuesday), from some of these counties.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

