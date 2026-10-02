© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

What drivers should know as Hilly Hundred cyclists hit Monroe County roads

WFIU | By Austin Niehoff
Published October 2, 2026 at 6:19 PM EDT
A bike lane on the road
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Drivers and cyclists will share Monroe County roads during the Hilly Hundred this weekend.

Thousands of cyclists will be on Monroe County roads this weekend for the Hilly Hundred cycling event, and drivers should be prepared to share the road.

Monroe County Highway Director Lisa Ridge says the first groups of riders will start around 7 a.m. Saturday.

“It will impede traffic a little bit, slow traffic down. So we just ask everybody to be cautious and be aware that there will be a lot of bicyclists on the roads this weekend,” Ridge said.

Riders will travel through areas including Lake Lemon, Chambers Pike and Hindustan on Saturday, with routes extending through the eastern and southern portions of the county Sunday.

The county works with Hilly Hundred organizers throughout the year to prepare for the event. Ridge says officials review planned construction and road conditions and address problems before the ride.

“We fill potholes the week of, so we have constant communication with them leading up to the event,” she said.

Larger groups of cyclists could slow traffic along parts of the route.

“They do have traffic control along the route, at different intersections where they feel that traffic might need to stop. So, there could be some areas that you might have to stop for the bicyclist,” Ridge said.

Ridge says drivers should obey traffic laws and make sure they have enough visibility before passing cyclists.

“Being alert, staying off your phone. Because you never know when you're going to come around that curve. You could have a bicyclist with a broken-down bicycle,” Ridge said.

The Hilly Hundred runs Saturday and Sunday.
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Austin Niehoff
Austin Niehoff is a student reporter at WFIU/WTIU and is a Bloomington, Indiana native. He is a Junior at Indiana University, majoring in Journalism with a specialty in News Broadcasting and minoring in Business.
See stories by Austin Niehoff
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.