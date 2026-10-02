What drivers should know as Hilly Hundred cyclists hit Monroe County roads

Thousands of cyclists will be on Monroe County roads this weekend for the Hilly Hundred cycling event, and drivers should be prepared to share the road.

Monroe County Highway Director Lisa Ridge says the first groups of riders will start around 7 a.m. Saturday.

“It will impede traffic a little bit, slow traffic down. So we just ask everybody to be cautious and be aware that there will be a lot of bicyclists on the roads this weekend,” Ridge said.

Riders will travel through areas including Lake Lemon, Chambers Pike and Hindustan on Saturday, with routes extending through the eastern and southern portions of the county Sunday.

The county works with Hilly Hundred organizers throughout the year to prepare for the event. Ridge says officials review planned construction and road conditions and address problems before the ride.

“We fill potholes the week of, so we have constant communication with them leading up to the event,” she said.

Larger groups of cyclists could slow traffic along parts of the route.

“They do have traffic control along the route, at different intersections where they feel that traffic might need to stop. So, there could be some areas that you might have to stop for the bicyclist,” Ridge said.

Ridge says drivers should obey traffic laws and make sure they have enough visibility before passing cyclists.

“Being alert, staying off your phone. Because you never know when you're going to come around that curve. You could have a bicyclist with a broken-down bicycle,” Ridge said.

The Hilly Hundred runs Saturday and Sunday.