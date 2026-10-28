Indiana parole board urges governor to reject death row inmate’s bid to avoid execution

The Indiana Parole Board on Wednesday recommended that Gov. Mike Braun deny clemency to death row inmate Jeffrey Weisheit following competing appeals from the parents of the two children he killed in a 2010 house fire.

The unanimous recommendation came just eight days ahead of Weisheit’s scheduled Nov. 5 execution and followed hours of testimony about his mental health, claims of remorse and ability to safely serve a life sentence.

In a letter to Braun signed by board Chair Gwendolyn M. Horth, the panel rejected assertions that Weisheit simply “snapped,” pointing to preparations before the killings that included emptying bank accounts, quitting his job and attempting to return Lisa Lynch’s engagement ring.

“Whether or not this particular violent act is what he was preparing for in the weeks leading up to the fire, we cannot know,” the board wrote. “However, we do believe the evidence shows that there was a plan to do harm in place and we cannot accept the assertions made by those close to Weisheit that he simply ‘snapped’ and was completely outside of his own character.”

The board said it considered testimony and evidence about Weisheit’s mental illness and neurological deficiencies but concluded that the jury had sufficient information to impose the death penalty.

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The board’s recommendation is nonbinding, leaving the governor to decide whether to commute Weisheit’s sentence.

Weisheit was sentenced to death in 2013 for murdering 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and her 5-year-old brother, Caleb, in a fire near Evansville while their mother, Lisa Lynch, worked an overnight shift. His execution is scheduled before sunrise Nov. 5 at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The five-member board interviewed Weisheit at the prison Oct. 16 and heard public testimony Oct. 19 in Indianapolis. His attorneys and relatives sought a sentence of life without parole, citing mental illness, head injuries and his religious conversion. Prosecutors and investigators argued that the death sentence should stand.

During his prison interview, Weisheit acknowledged setting the fire but repeatedly struggled to explain why anger toward Lisa Lynch led him to kill her children.

“There is no excuse or explanation for what I did,” Weisheit said.

Board members pressed him to explain inconsistencies in his account of the killings and how he would manage anger and conflict outside death row. They also asked why he had not sought mental health treatment while incarcerated.

Weisheit described placing a phone book on an electric stove burner and leaving the children inside the house. He acknowledged binding and gagging Caleb but denied placing road flares near the boy. He speculated, without evidence, that police or emergency responders could have put them there. His attorneys later said they did not endorse that explanation.

Screenshot from livestream Jeffrey Weisheit answers questions during his Oct. 16, 2026, clemency hearing at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Board members questioned him about the murders of Alyssa and Caleb Lynch and whether he could safely serve a life sentence.

Weisheit told the board he wanted to continue helping other prisoners.

“I want to live now,” he said.

The parole board’s letter cited 13 prison conduct reports, including battery on incarcerated individuals, disruptive behavior and animal cruelty. His most recent conduct report was in May 2025, the panel said.

But the board also acknowledged his participation in spiritual services and his spiritual adviser’s account that he had been making progress toward becoming a more positive member of the prison community.

The children’s parents differed on whether Weisheit should be put to death.

In a sworn statement supporting clemency, Steven Lynch asked that Weisheit receive life without parole and said an execution would subject another family to the loss he had experienced.

“What good does it do the memory of my children to put this man to death?” he wrote.

He closed with a message to Weisheit: “Jeffrey, I forgive you.”

Lisa Lynch, who spoke remotely at the public hearing, urged state officials to uphold Weisheit’s death sentence. She described surviving domestic violence and emotional abuse and said efforts to blame her for his actions had continued into the clemency proceedings.

Lynch recalled Alyssa’s love of drawing and Caleb’s affection for helping her in the kitchen, saying their deaths robbed them of futures and her of watching them grow up.

“They will always be my children,” she said. “They will always matter, and I will never stop speaking for them.”

The board’s recommendation also follows an unsuccessful effort by Weisheit’s attorneys to delay his execution for additional brain testing.

The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously denied that request Oct. 22. His lawyers had sought to move the execution to Nov. 19 so experts could assess injuries they contend affected his behavior before the murders.

The justices said the executive branch could arrange transportation for testing without a court order if the board or governor considered the evidence relevant.

Still, the parole board said the evidence of Weisheit’s mental illness and neurological impairments did not justify clemency.

“The information we were presented with does not greatly distinguish his situation from a vast majority of incarcerated individuals,” the board wrote. “We must consider whether the fact finders in this case were given sufficient information to come to the decision they reached, to impose the death penalty, and we believe they did have sufficient information.”

Braun denied clemency to Benjamin Ritchie and Roy Lee Ward before their executions last year. If carried out, Weisheit’s execution would be Indiana’s fourth since the state resumed executions in December 2024 after a 15-year pause.

This story will be updated.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

