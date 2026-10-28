Coined by IU defensive backs, a hashtag ‘drenches’ the internet

The “Trending” tab on X offers users a place to explore beyond algorithms. There, anybody can see what anybody is saying about the hottest issues on the planet.

Jay-Z chose himself to perform the Super Bowl halftime show. A Florida man on trial for murder offered a guilty plea in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak. The next “Hunger Games” film hits theatres next month.

But during the busiest month in American professional sports, and a midterm election, with the holidays approaching, “#Drenchgang” took center stage.

The Indiana football “burnerverse,” a network of anonymous X users who post about the Hoosier football program, began using the hashtag early this week, while simultaneously covering their profiles in purple to indicate they joined the movement.

Indiana defensive back Amare Ferrell offered insight as to where the name originated.

“We originally started the nickname last year, but we’re kind of taking it to a new level,” Ferrell said. “But it really doesn't mean anything. As a DB, everything is basically covered. So, instead of saying ‘covered,’ we just say everything is ‘drenched.’”

X users have made the term their own with no regard for its true origin.

“One drench at a time. 6 seconds a drench. Every drench has a life and history of its own. Not impacted [by] success or failure. Fast. Physical. ReDrenchless. Smart. Disciplined. Poised. #drenchgang🫟,” one X user wrote on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening, “#drenchgang” was the most trending hashtag globally on X.

One X user articulated this perfectly.

“Everyone is covered Everyone is drenched #drenchgang,” the post said.

Others were skeptical.

“Trying to decide how heavily I should lean into this whole drench thing,” another X user wrote.

Some wanted no part of it but were dragged in involuntarily.

“I liked one Indiana tweet, now my entire timeline is purple with whatever #DrenchGang is,” an Ohio State burner account posted.

As popular as the posts became amongst burner accounts, the movement was inclusive.

Upland Brewing Company, a Bloomington based brewery, joined the fun.

The official Upland account updated its profile Tuesday to reflect their participation.

It now shows a purple-tinted profile picture, “Drenched Upland🫟” as the profile name, and a bio that reads “Drenched with Beer for Over 25 Years 🫟🫟🫟.”

Upland took its marketing a step further. Known well for the Hoosier Gameday Lager, which is sold in a candy striped can, Upland teased a purple edition of the beverage with the caption, “Heard we’re getting #drenched with the #drenchgang Should we drop this? 🫟 #drench it up.”

Upland was not the only business to get involved.

Homefield IU, a Bloomington apparel company, had posts that read “Drenchfield” and “Breathlessly asking our Inventory Manager how many purple shirts we have on hand 🫟.”

That question may become more relevant as the week progresses. Users are calling on fans to use Saturday’s game against Minnesota to show off their new vessel of fandom.

“BREAKING🫟: IU vs. Minnesota is now a DRENCH OUT🫟 wear PURPLE to show you are part of #drenchgang 🫟,” one account posted Tuesday.

Several users called on members of the Indiana Athletic Department to make this happen.

“I believe this is best left as a grass roots movement,” IU Deputy Athletic Director Jeremy Gray wrote. “I have brand guidelines to adhere to, but getting in the way of the #DrenchGang will never be on my BINGO card.”

I believe this is best left as a grass roots movement. I have brand guidelines to adhere to, but getting in the way of the #DrenchGang will never be on my BINGO card. https://t.co/L678MzSvy7 — Jeremy Gray (@IUJGray) October 27, 2026

He offered to use the Memorial Stadium sound system to play “Giant Purple People Eater” during Saturday’s contest. This idea was met with pushback from X users, pointing out the song’s ties to the Minnesota Vikings.

Gray blamed the lack of foresight from the burnerverse.

“Love you all, but #drenchgang should’ve thought this through before changing the school colors,” he wrote.