ESPN College GameDay begins setup at Showalter Fountain

ESPN College GameDay will be making its third appearance in Bloomington Saturday morning before Indiana University’s homecoming football game against Minnesota.

But this time instead of being located south of Memorial Stadium, the set will be at Showalter Fountain. Setup began Wednesday morning.

The popular, sometimes raucous, pregame show, featuring a crowd of fans, some of whom hoist signs, airs from 9 a.m. to noon.

IU Senior Associate Athletic Director Jeremy Gray said ESPN College GameDay is moving to Showalter Fountain because the game doesn’t start until 3:30 p.m. GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff have done shows in the past from just south of Memorial Stadium, making it convenient for the show’s hosts and fans to get to the game if it’s a noon kickoff.

Gray said this an opportunity to show off campus.

“I can't wait for people who are not familiar with the beauty of the campus to see it for the first time,” he said. “The Rece Davises, the Kirk Herbstreits, the Nick Sabans of the world (will) see what IU is actually all about as a campus. I think it’s a golden opportunity. I also think it's one of the prettiest locations I have seen on an ESPN College Game Day.”

Other campus locations were discussed such as Dunn Meadow and the field at Woodlawn, Gray said. But those locations had issues concerning power sources and where to put the show’s trucks.

IU’s Sample Gates was also considered, but Gray said that would have required changes to city traffic patterns and having police blocking off streets. It also would have needed city council approval to close streets. If there was another month or two to plan, then Sample Gates could have been an option, he said.

Gray said the Pat McAfee Show will air Friday from Showalter Fountain.

During preparations for the show and while the show is going on, 7th Street just beyond Woodburn Hall will be blocked off, Gray said.

Cameras will be facing Showalter Fountain with the IU Auditorium in the background.

“I want people to be mindful that it's one of the most beautiful campuses in the country for a reason, and it's because it's well maintained and taken care of,” Gray said. “And while there will be some wear on the place with that many people coming to a location, you know, just try not to trash the place.”