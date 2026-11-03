Voting underway in midterm general election

Midterm voting began at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and while national attention will be on control of Congress, Indiana will be watching the secretary of state race with Democrat Beau Bayh and Republican Max Engling as the prime contenders.

Voters in Ellettsville and Richland Township in Monroe County will decide if the entities should combine as a larger Town of Ellettsville.

Voters in the Ninth Congressional District, where the seat is rated as "safe Republican" by the Cook Political Report, will choose whether to send Republican Erin Houchin back to Washington for a third term in the U.S. House. She faces Democrat Brad Meyer.

Polls close at 6 p.m.

Weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Early voting ended at noon Monday with 17,402 ballots cast in Monroe County.

That’s more early votes than the midterm in 2022 (14,064) but fewer than 2018 (21,341).

As of Oct. 7, there were 91,488 registered voters in the county.