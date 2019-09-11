Mel Tormé, The Singer-Songwriter

This week, we conclude our look at a few of jazz's singer-songwriters by exploring the songs of the Velvet Fog himself, Mel Tormé. Tormé was one of the most gifted singers in the world of jazz and pop, yet he probably earned more money as a songwriter, especially thanks to his perennial hit "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)." This hour, we'll hear Mel performing his own songs, like "Born To Be Blue," "A Stranger In Town," and "Welcome To The Club."