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Afterglow

Mel Tormé, The Singer-Songwriter

By Richard Roland
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
The cover of the 1956 album Mel Torme and the Marty Paich Dek-tette.
The cover of the 1956 album Mel Torme and the Marty Paich Dek-tette.

This week, we conclude our look at a few of jazz's singer-songwriters by exploring the songs of the Velvet Fog himself, Mel Tormé. Tormé was one of the most gifted singers in the world of jazz and pop, yet he probably earned more money as a songwriter, especially thanks to his perennial hit "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)." This hour, we'll hear Mel performing his own songs, like "Born To Be Blue," "A Stranger In Town," and "Welcome To The Club."

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland