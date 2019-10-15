Cool Heat: Anita O'Day in the 1950s

Anita O’Day was a hard-drinking, hard-swinging singer who could turn a song into pure jazz like no other. And October 18, 2019 marks one-hundred years since her birth. It’s hard to sum up a song stylist as unique as O’Day, but the title of her 1959 Verve album does it pretty well: Cool Heat. This week on the program, I’ll focus on the second part of O’Day’s career, after her big band years, when she recorded some of the finest jazz interpretations of the Great American Songbook.

From Gene Krupa to Norman Granz

Anita O’Day was not her real name—she was born Anita Colton on October 18, 1919, 100 years ago this week. She adopted the pseudonym “O’Day” when she was still a teenager performing at dance marathons. She chose it because “O’Day” was Pig Latin for “dough,” and Anita was all about earning some dough.

She first established herself as an exciting big band singer for Gene Krupa and Stan Kenton in the 1940s, standing out by not simply becoming a mere “canary,” a girl singer at the front of the stage. Anita O’Day insisted on being a full-fledged member of the band. Not only did she perform in the band’s uniform, but she could also swing and improvise as well as anyone in the horn section.

In the late 1940s, after the war, however, the market for big band jazz singers was being edged out by novelty records. Luckily for O’Day, there was record producer Norman Granz. Granz started Clef and later Norgran and Verve Records in the 1950s, creating safe havens for jazz musicians like O’Day to perform the music of the Great American Songbook. In the 1950s, Anita O’Day recorded some of her finest material for Granz’s labels.

Her first recording for Granz, in January 1952, was also Granz’s first recording with a major jazz singer. The session had Ralph Burns arranging and Roy Eldridge playing trumpet, two people that worked with O’Day in Gene Krupa’s orchestra in the 1940s. The session, which included songs like Sigmund Romberg and Oscar Hammerstein's "Lover Come Back To Me," was included on the Clef 10" LP called Anita O'Day Collates.

O'Day's Innovation

A signature part of Anita O’Day’s style was her ability to play with tempo. An O’Day chart rarely stays steady for its entire duration. She’ll start slow, then kick it into overdrive, before slowing down or going out of time completely, and then transitioning into a different swing feel altogether. She usually had a hand in writing her own charts, so it’s likely that this style originated with O’Day herself.

A recording she made of Cole Porter's "Just One Of Those Things" from April 1954 is a great example of her doing just this. Amazingly, this recording came at a stressful time for the singer. O’Day had a reputation for drug use. She was arrested for marijuana possession in 1947 and again in 1953. In the 1950s, she moved from marijuana to heroin, and was briefly jailed for heroin possession in 1954 (although allegedly, she was framed). After getting out of jail in 1954, this recording was made. It was featured on her first Norgran record, the 10" LP Songs By Anita O'Day.

Verve Records

In 1955, Norman Granz created a third record label called Verve, and O’Day was one of the first people signed. She would record for Verve well into the 1960s (after Granz had left his own label). Her first recording for Verve, the LP Anita O'Day Sings, pushed her away from small ensemble jazz and more towards a larger band sound. Here, she was working with Verve’s in-house arranger Buddy Bregman, who created some tasteful arrangements for O’Day to shine.

Anita O’Day’s next record, Gene Krupa - Drummer Man, was a return to form, of sorts. It was a reunion record with her old bandmates of the Gene Krupa Orchestra, the band where she cut her teeth in the early 1940s. In this session, Krupa, O’Day and the gang revisit their old classics like “Slow Down,” “Opus 1,” and O’Day’s first hit with Krupa “Let Me Off Uptown.”

O’Day was not a song interpreter in the traditional sense, more of a song stylist. She once said, quote, “I go for the music more than the poetry of it all.” And O’Day had a way of making the music completely original, turning a song into something entirely novel.

Her second solo album for Verve Records was called Pick Yourself Up and featured her pairing up again with Buddy Bregman’s Orchestra. On this album, she performs the old standard “Sweet Georgia Brown,” but it sounds nothing like what you might hear at a Harlem Globetrotters game. Bregman and O’Day create an original arrangement, transforming “Sweet Georgia Brown” into something sultry and smooth.

Anita Sings The Most and At Mister Kelly's

Anita O’Day’s next album for Verve was recorded early in 1957. It was called Anita Sings The Most, and really it’s just a duet album between O’Day and pianist Oscar Peterson and his trio. Both musicians are at the top of their game on this recording and seem to be egging each other on with their improvisation skills and lightning-fast tempos.

Peterson is one of the most fleet-fingered pianists around, equally matched by O’Day. On fast numbers like “Them There Eyes,” O’Day demonstrates her command of rhythm by pushing and pulling a phrase so far off its track that it’s dizzying, only to land the next phrase or scat solo precisely on the beat where it belongs, almost with a wink.

Anita O’Day was able to recreate those wild, original (and rapid) interpretations both in the studio and live on stage. In 1958, she gave a memorable performance at the Newport Jazz Festival, helping to establish her later career as a live performer. And just a few months earlier, Norman Granz recorded one of her live sets at Mister Kelly’s in Chicago to turn into an album.

The band here included pianist Joe Masters, bassist Eldee Young, and her regular drummer John Poole. The standout performance here was also her standout performance at Newport, the song “Tea For Two.” O’Day approaches the song like a bebop horn player, abandoning most of the regular melody and rhythm, transforming it into a brand new bebop head.

Anita O'Day Sings The Winners and Cool Heat

O’Day’s follow-up to her Mister Kelly’s album was recorded just a few weeks earlier in 1958, and it was the part-concept, part-tribute album Anita O'Day Sings The Winners. It was designed as a tribute to twelve of the top “winners” of jazz history and some of their signature tunes. It includes Duke Ellington’s “Take The A Train,” Dizzy Gillespie’s “A Night In Tunisia,” Benny Goodman and Gene Krupa’s “Sing Sing Sing,” and Coleman Hawkins’ “Body and Soul.”

She makes each interpretation her own. For instance, instead of recreating Coleman Hawkins’ famous tenor saxophone solo from his 1939 version of "Body and Soul," O'Day similarly uses the song as a vehicle to create her own improvisation. She channels Coleman Hawkins’ spirit, but none of his actual licks.

By the late 1950s, Anita O’Day’s style was moving further away from bebop and more towards the “cool school.” Tucked between her improvised flights of fancy were scorching ballads, and these were becoming more and more frequent as the years went on. Her 1959 Verve album Cool Heat is the perfect encapsulation of O’Day’s bop energy and smoky coolness. The album featured arrangements by another “cool school” pioneer Jimmy Giuffre, who eliminated piano and de-emphasized the rhythm section to focus on the winds.

Anita O'Day and Billy May

Her final album of the decade paired her up with the swingin’ arranger Billy May, who had worked with Charlie Barnet’s orchestra and with Frank Sinatra on the album Come Fly With Me. May had as much exciting energy as O’Day, so they were a perfect match. Their album together was called Anita O’Day Swings Cole Porter With Billy May. The songs of Cole Porter had always been favorites of jazz players like Charlie Parker to song balladeers like Frank Sinatra, so it makes perfect sense that Anita O’Day would give these songs her own idiosyncratic treatment.

Even though the decade was winding down, Anita O’Day was just getting started. She would continue to record for Verve into the 1960s, creating more legendary albums including a follow-up album with Billy May, exploring the songs of Rodgers and Hart. But those songs will be for another show. In the end, Anita O’Day recorded over 120 songs in the 1950s, all of equally superior quality.