A Lot Of Livin': The Music Of Charles Strouse

On this episode, we’re remembering composer Charles Strouse, who died in 2025 at the age of 96. Originally aiming to be a classical composer, he wandered into the musical theatre world and wrote dozens of musicals, including 13 for the Broadway stage. He also scored a few films and even wrote one of the most famous sitcom themes ever.

Over his six-plus decade career he enjoyed culturally-shifting successes and survived crushing failures with his shows. His long-running musicals Bye Bye Birdie, Golden Boy, Applause, and Annie won him praise and awards, while some of his others only lasted a handful of performances, with two famously closing on opening night.

Nevertheless, his music endures. We’ll hear some of his most popular songs alongside those from musicals that never had the chance to soar.