I Had A Ball: Broadway Swings The Sixties!

This week we’re tuning in to jazz standards and pop hits from musicals during the 1960s, a time of great social, political, cultural, and musical change in America. It is the decade in which popular music made the definitive switch from its Broadway source to rock, R&B, and the British Invasion. Yet, several songs from the world of musical theatre were still being embraced and reinterpreted by jazz artists. We’ll explore songs from the musicals such as Sweet Charity, Mame, Fiddler on the Roof, and Cabaret, sung by Peggy Lee, Louis Armstrong, Eydie Gormé, and more.