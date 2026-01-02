© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Afterglow

Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin': The Early Songs Of Rodgers & Hammerstein

By Richard Roland
Published January 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein observing rehearsals for South Pacific in 1948.
Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein observing rehearsals for South Pacific in 1948.

This week, we’re celebrating the legendary songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. No other writers had as much impact on the Broadway musical.

Their first collaboration, Oklahoma!, ushered in the Golden Age of Broadway in 1943. The writers’ approach to the material was completely character- and plot-driven, with dialogue, songs, and dance forwarding the story in an integrated way not before seen in musical theatre.

What makes their songs endure over eight decades later is their universality both on and off the stage. Just as their musicals enjoy multiple revivals in theatres across the globe, their songs are still enjoying countless interpretations by jazz and pop artists of the American Songbook. This hour, we’ll explore some songs from their earlier musicals.

Afterglow
Stay Connected
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland