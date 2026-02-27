© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Afterglow

Hooray For Hollywood: Songs from the Silver Screen

By Richard Roland
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Nat King Cole
Nat King Cole, who popularized the song "Love Is A Many-Splendored Thing" from the film of the same name.

This week we're off to the movies.

Much of the American Songbook comes from Hollywood musicals, but this time out we're focusing on the non-musical films that introduced songs to the public, utilized familiar popular tunes as part of their soundtracks, and even featured performances of those songs within their narratives.

Films like Laura, Love is a Many-Splendored Thing, and The Way We Were debuted unforgettable title theme songs while movies such as The Fabulous Baker Boys, Casablanca, and Some Like It Hot featured already famous tunes. We’ll hear from Shirley Horn, Rosemary Clooney, and Nat King Cole among others, including some surprise vocalists.

Richard Roland
