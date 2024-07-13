Ether Game: Horseplay
Our staff are away this week. We will not be running a live scoreboard tonight. Please play from home and check your answers with our playlist.
Round 1
Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901)
Aida: Grand March and Ballet Music
Round 2
Franz von Suppé (1819-1895)
Light Cavalry: Overture
Round 3
Arthur Sullivan (1842-1900)
The Gondoliers: Act 1: "My Papa, He Keeps Three Horses" and "Thank you Gallant Gondoliers
Round 4
Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Grazer Galopp in C, D. 925
András Schiff, piano
Round 5
Frederick Loewe (1901-1988)
My Fair Lady: Ascot Gavotte
Round 6
Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)
The Bronze Horseman: Suite
Round 7
Giuseppe Tartini (1692-1770)
Violin Concerto in F, Op. 1, No. 5: Allegro
Round 8
Chen Gang (b.1935)
The Hungry Horse Rattles His Bridle
Round 9
Don Covay (1936-2015)
Pony Time (1961)