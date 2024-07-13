Ether Game: Horseplay

Our staff are away this week. We will not be running a live scoreboard tonight. Please play from home and check your answers with our playlist.

Round 1

Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901)

Aida: Grand March and Ballet Music

Round 2

Franz von Suppé (1819-1895)

Light Cavalry: Overture

Round 3

Arthur Sullivan (1842-1900)

The Gondoliers: Act 1: "My Papa, He Keeps Three Horses" and "Thank you Gallant Gondoliers

Round 4

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Grazer Galopp in C, D. 925

András Schiff, piano

Round 5

Frederick Loewe (1901-1988)

My Fair Lady: Ascot Gavotte

Round 6

Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)

The Bronze Horseman: Suite

Round 7

Giuseppe Tartini (1692-1770)

Violin Concerto in F, Op. 1, No. 5: Allegro

Round 8

Chen Gang (b.1935)

The Hungry Horse Rattles His Bridle

Round 9

Don Covay (1936-2015)

Pony Time (1961)