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Focus on Flowers

The Cruelest Month

By Moya Andrews
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:50 AM EDT
Close-up of a frost-covered plant seedling emerging from dark soil, symbolizing resilience and new beginnings in a cold environment.
Nyxoria
/
Adobe Stock

April is a month when gardeners long to plant. But, as T.S. Eliot said, it is "the cruelest month."

Warm days are often interspersed with freezing temperatures that damage over-eager plants that set their buds too soon.

Over eager gardeners can also make mistakes. An exemplary gardener, Thomas Jefferson, spent 60 years developing the gardens of his estate at Monticello in Virginia and he kept meticulous garden records. In his era all plants were open-pollinated so seeds could be gathered to grow the plants for the following year.

Today many of our vegetables and flowers are hybrids and their seeds don't produce new plants. However, gardeners can still find sources for seeds from heirloom plants.

Self Seeding Plants

Many of our annual old fashioned flowers such as larkspur, hollyhock, cleome, celosia and love-in-the-mist may self seed in our gardens and this is another reason not to begin digging in our flower beds too early.

Jefferson's records helped him to learn more about the patterns of growth during the seasons in his garden. Yet, he never felt he knew enough, because towards the end of his life he wrote,

"Even though I am an old man I am still a young gardener."

But, whatever our age and experience, in April we must be cautious.

Focus on Flowers
Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
See stories by Moya Andrews