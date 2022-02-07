Copenhagen’s Court

Christian IV of Denmark and his brother-in-law James Stuart of England knew how to throw a party! Hard-drinking and raucous revelry abounded. At one masque performance, the players were so intoxicated that they forgot their lines and fell to the ground in what one observer called a “drunken fiasco.” King Christian’s fondness for the British Isles informed his musical patronage, as we’ll hear this hour on Harmonia, as we sample music from Christian’s court at Copenhagen. Plus, our featured release by ensemble La Gioa Armonica explores 18th-century music for psaltery.

[Check out this interview with La Gioa Armonica about our featured recording.]

PLAYLIST

Lachrimae

Nigel North, lute / with Les Voix Humaines (viol consort)

ATMA Classique 2018 / Naxos ACD22761

John Dowland

Tr. 2 Lachrimae, “Seven Teares” (excerpts), I. Lachrimae Antiquae (4:40)

Segment A:

A Renaissance Collection

Vox Luminus / Lionel Meunier, dir.

Ricercar 2020 / Naxos RIC155

Mogens Pedersøn

Tr. 18. Kyrie om Pasche a 5 (2:05)

Tr. 19 Deus misereatur nostri a 5 (5:20)

Music from the time of Christian IV: The Madrigal from the South to the North

Consort of Musicke / Anthony Rooley, cond. / Emma Kirkby, soprano

BIS 1988 / Naxos BIS-CD-392

Mogens Pedersøn

Tr. 4 Libro secondo: Madrigals, Non garir, Augellino (prima parte) (2:07)

Tr. 6 Libro secondo: Madrigals, S’ancor tu amante sei (terza parte) (2:17)

Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Vecchi: Le Veglie Di Siena

Montréal Baroque; Maute, Matthias; Toronto Consort / David Fallis, dir.

ATMA Classique 2005 / Naxos ACD22367

Orazio Vecchi

Tr. 9 Le veglie di Siena (excerpts), La Caccia d’Amore (2:20)

Tr. 15 Le veglie di Siena (excerpts), Proemio (3:05)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed: Konge af Danmark: Musical Europe at the Court of Christian IV, Les Witches, Alpha 2016 / Naxos ALPHA323, Morgens Pedersøn, Tr. 8 Fader vor ud I Himmerig (excerpt of 1:27)

Segment B:

Konge af Danmark: Musical Europe at the Court of Christian IV

Les Witches

Alpha 2016 / Naxos ALPHA323

Thomas Robinson

Tr. 14 A Plaine Song (2:05)

Tr. 5 Spanish Pavan (2:34)

The Faces of Melancholy:Ayres both Grave and Light - for Viols or other Musicall

Ensemble Isabella d’Este / Ariane Maurette, cond.

Pan Classics 2020 / PC19006

Thomas Simpson

Tr. 20 Neuwer Pavanen, Galliarden, Couranten unnd Volten, a 5, Op. 30 (excerpts), Courant (2:38)

Tr. 21 Neuwer Pavanen, Galliarden, Couranten unnd Volten, a 5, Op. 30 (excerpts), Volta (2:11)

Lachrimae

Nigel North, lute / with Les Voix Humaines (viol consort)

ATMA Classique 2018 / Naxos ACD22761

John Dowland

Tr. 10 Lachrimae, “Seaven Teares” (excerpts), IV. Lachrimae Tristes (5:01)

Featured Release:

Per il Salterio

La Gioa Armonica / Margit Übellacker (salterio), Jürgen Banholzer (harpischord & organ)

Ramée 2021 / ASIN B0922Z3DYW

Angelo Conti

Tr. 20 Sonata for Salterio and B.C. in G Major, I. Allegro (3:44)

Tr. 22 Sonata for Salterio and B.C. in G Major, II. Allegrissimo (2:24)

Carlo Monza

Tr. 5 Sonata for Salterio and Basso Continuo in C Major, Largo (5:22)