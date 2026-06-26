Musical Landscapes

This hour, we’re exploring ways that landscape has been reflected in the music of earlier centuries, from topography and weather conditions to wildlife and human interventions. We’ll gaze at distant mountains, wander through meadows, hop fences, and rest in shady glens in music by Cipriano de Rore, Thomas Weelkes, Robert Johnson, and more, from twelfth-century Germany to eighteenth-century Peru.

On our featured release, Johanna Soller and Capella Sollertia bring us the luscious Leipzig cantatas of lesser-known Bach cousin Johann Ludwig, whose works were preserved in copies used by Johann Sebastian.

PLAYLIST

Rose & Lys

Eleanor Lewis-Cloué, Olivier Gladhofer

Editions Hortus | HORTUS187 (2021)

Marin Marais

Tr. 12 Pièces de viole, Book 4: No. 61. La fête champêtre (4:30)

Segment A:

The English Lute Song

Julianne Baird, Ronn McFarlane

Sono Luminus | DOR-90109 (1988)

Robert Johnson

Tr. 2 Woods, Rocks and Mountains (3:18)

Codex Martínez Compañón

Capilla De Indias, Tiziana Palmiero

Phaia Music | K617179 (2005)

Anonymous

Tr. 14 Cachuyta de la montana llamadese El Vuen Querer (2:45)

Fagotto, Basson, Dulcian, Curtal?

Syntagma Amici, Jeremie Papasergio

Ricercar | RIC273 (2008)

Adriano Banchieri

Tr. 2 Canzon sesta: L'Alcenagina sopra Vestiva i colli (2:23)

Uno + One: Italia nostra

Tenet

Avie Records | AV2303 (2013)

Claudio Monteverdi

Tr. 11 Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti, SV 251 (6:39)

Tom + Will

The King’s Singers

Signum Classics | SIGCD731 (2023)

Thomas Weelkes

Tr. 6 Thule, the period of cosmography (4:07)

Sephardic Romances

Accentus Ensemble

Naxos | 8.553617 (1996)

Traditional

Tr. 11 Esta montana d'enfrente (3:27)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Jacob van Eyck: The Nightingale

György van Robért

Hungaroton | HCD31477 (1994)

Jacob van Eyck

Tr. 6 Der Fluyten Lust-hof: Tweede Del / Book II (1654): C. Onder de Linde groene

Segment B:

Annibale Padovano: Missa a la dolc’ ombra & Missa Domine a lingua dolosa

Cinquecento

Hyperion | 00028948755196

Cipriano de Rore

Tr. 15 Alla dolce ombra (1:35 – excerpt only)

Ancor che col partire

Flautando Köln

Ars Musici | AM232314 (2000)

Girolamo Dalla Casa

Tr. 9 Vierstimmige Diminution über das sechsstrophige Madrigal, "Alla dolc ombra": Stanza 1 (2:17)

Under the Linden

Ensemble Céladon, Paulin Bündgen

Ricercar | RIC447 (2022)

Walter von der Vogelweide

Tr. 11 Under der Linden an der Heide (6:15)

Songs and Dances from Shakespeare

The Broadside Band

Saydisc | CDSDL409 (1995)

Anonymous, arranged by Jeremy Barlow

Tr. 17 Jog on, jog on, the footpath way (:55)

Featured release:

Johan Ludwig Bach: The Leipzig Cantatas

Capella Sollertia, Johanna Soller

Ricercar | RIC482 (2026)

Wie lieblich sind auf den Bergen, JLB 6: [total 10:55]

Tr. 31 Dictum: Trio: Wie lieblich sind auf den Bergen (Alto, Tenor, Bass) (1:46)

Tr. 32 Recitative: Nunmehr ist Heil und Kraft (Soprano) (1:18)

Tr. 33 Aria: Schweigt ihr Feinde (Soprano) (2:31)

Tr. 35 Aria: Willkommen Friedefürst! (Alto) (1:29)

Tr. 36 Recitative: Was bringst du mir vor Siegesgaben (Alto) (1:09)

Tr. 37 Vor solchen Fried auf Erd (Chorus) (2:31)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal