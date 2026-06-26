Musical Landscapes
This hour, we’re exploring ways that landscape has been reflected in the music of earlier centuries, from topography and weather conditions to wildlife and human interventions. We’ll gaze at distant mountains, wander through meadows, hop fences, and rest in shady glens in music by Cipriano de Rore, Thomas Weelkes, Robert Johnson, and more, from twelfth-century Germany to eighteenth-century Peru.
On our featured release, Johanna Soller and Capella Sollertia bring us the luscious Leipzig cantatas of lesser-known Bach cousin Johann Ludwig, whose works were preserved in copies used by Johann Sebastian.
PLAYLIST
Rose & Lys
Eleanor Lewis-Cloué, Olivier Gladhofer
Editions Hortus | HORTUS187 (2021)
Marin Marais
Tr. 12 Pièces de viole, Book 4: No. 61. La fête champêtre (4:30)
Segment A:
The English Lute Song
Julianne Baird, Ronn McFarlane
Sono Luminus | DOR-90109 (1988)
Robert Johnson
Tr. 2 Woods, Rocks and Mountains (3:18)
Codex Martínez Compañón
Capilla De Indias, Tiziana Palmiero
Phaia Music | K617179 (2005)
Anonymous
Tr. 14 Cachuyta de la montana llamadese El Vuen Querer (2:45)
Fagotto, Basson, Dulcian, Curtal?
Syntagma Amici, Jeremie Papasergio
Ricercar | RIC273 (2008)
Adriano Banchieri
Tr. 2 Canzon sesta: L'Alcenagina sopra Vestiva i colli (2:23)
Uno + One: Italia nostra
Tenet
Avie Records | AV2303 (2013)
Claudio Monteverdi
Tr. 11 Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti, SV 251 (6:39)
Tom + Will
The King’s Singers
Signum Classics | SIGCD731 (2023)
Thomas Weelkes
Tr. 6 Thule, the period of cosmography (4:07)
Sephardic Romances
Accentus Ensemble
Naxos | 8.553617 (1996)
Traditional
Tr. 11 Esta montana d'enfrente (3:27)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Jacob van Eyck: The Nightingale
György van Robért
Hungaroton | HCD31477 (1994)
Jacob van Eyck
Tr. 6 Der Fluyten Lust-hof: Tweede Del / Book II (1654): C. Onder de Linde groene
Segment B:
Annibale Padovano: Missa a la dolc’ ombra & Missa Domine a lingua dolosa
Cinquecento
Hyperion | 00028948755196
Cipriano de Rore
Tr. 15 Alla dolce ombra (1:35 – excerpt only)
Ancor che col partire
Flautando Köln
Ars Musici | AM232314 (2000)
Girolamo Dalla Casa
Tr. 9 Vierstimmige Diminution über das sechsstrophige Madrigal, "Alla dolc ombra": Stanza 1 (2:17)
Under the Linden
Ensemble Céladon, Paulin Bündgen
Ricercar | RIC447 (2022)
Walter von der Vogelweide
Tr. 11 Under der Linden an der Heide (6:15)
Songs and Dances from Shakespeare
The Broadside Band
Saydisc | CDSDL409 (1995)
Anonymous, arranged by Jeremy Barlow
Tr. 17 Jog on, jog on, the footpath way (:55)
Featured release:
Johan Ludwig Bach: The Leipzig Cantatas
Capella Sollertia, Johanna Soller
Ricercar | RIC482 (2026)
Wie lieblich sind auf den Bergen, JLB 6: [total 10:55]
Tr. 31 Dictum: Trio: Wie lieblich sind auf den Bergen (Alto, Tenor, Bass) (1:46)
Tr. 32 Recitative: Nunmehr ist Heil und Kraft (Soprano) (1:18)
Tr. 33 Aria: Schweigt ihr Feinde (Soprano) (2:31)
Tr. 35 Aria: Willkommen Friedefürst! (Alto) (1:29)
Tr. 36 Recitative: Was bringst du mir vor Siegesgaben (Alto) (1:09)
Tr. 37 Vor solchen Fried auf Erd (Chorus) (2:31)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal