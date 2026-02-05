Notorious Attributions

This hour, we’re exploring music with notorious and notoriously incorrect composer attributions. Lots of music has come down through the centuries with no listed author, requiring varying levels of historical forensics by scholars and performers wishing to sleuth out its origin. We’ll sample a variety of musical artifacts with authorial intrigue, from works connected to figures famous outside of music, pieces whose composer byline has been updated over the years, and misattributions with questionable motivations. Our featured release by the Iken Scholars celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Arundel Choirbook with a world premiere recording of seven anonymous masterpieces of early English polyphony.

PLAYLIST

Tomaso Albinoni: Six Sonatas

Ensemble Barocco Sans Souci, Mario Folena

Dynamic | CDS139 (1995)

Tomaso Albinoni

Tr. 14 Flute Sonata in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 2 II. Larghetto (4:34)

Segment A:

Music for Henry V and the House of Lancaster

The Binchois Consort, Andrew Kirkman

Hyperion | 00602458138481 (2011)

Henry V, King of England (Roy Henry)

Tr. 1 Gloria (3:34)

If love now reigned

Isaak Ensemble Heidelberg

Bayer Records | BR100132 (2025)

Henry VIII (King of England)

Tr. 35 Alac alac what shall I do (:45)

Tr. 29 Taunder naken a 3 (2:23)

Anne Boleyn’s Songbook

Alamire, David Skinner

Obsidian | OBSID-CD715 (2015)

Anonymous

Disc 2, Tr. 6 O Deathe, Rock Me A-sleepe (6:07)

Ein Feste Burg ist unser Gott

Vox Luminis, Lionel Meunier, Bart Jacobs

Ricercar | RIC376 (2016)

Martin Luther

D. 2 Tr. 12 Dies sind die heilgen zehn Gebot (:36)

Johann Hermann Schein

D. 2 Tr. 11 Dies sind die heilgen zehn Gebot (2:20)

Refuge from the Flames

Ora

Harmonia Mundi | HMM906103DI (2016)

Giovanni Animuccia

Tr. 2 Gesù sommo conforto (1:03)

Anonymous

Tr. 4 Che fai qui, core? (1:08)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Ein Feste Burg ist unser Gott

Vox Luminis, Lionel Meunier, Bart Jacobs

Ricercar | RIC376 (2016)

Samuel Scheidt

Tr. 18 Fantasia, Ich ruffe zu dir Herr Jesu Christ, SSWV 114

Segment B:

Van Wassenaer: 6 Concerti Armonici

The Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Ton Koopman

Erato | 809274957160 (2007)

Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer

Tr. 13–16 Concerto Armonico No. 3 in A Major (8:48)

Josquin: Adieu mes amours

Dulces Exuviae

Ricercar | RIC403 2019

Josquin des Prez (attr.)

Tr. 3 Mille regretz (2:27)

Master of Musicians

Musica Antiqua, Philip Thorby

Signum Classics | SIGCD025 (2000)

Josquin des Prez (attr.)

Tr. 35 El grillo (1:11)

Requiem for an Emperor

Utopia Ensemble

Ramee | RAM2401 (2025)

Jean Richafort

Tr. 14 Cuidez vous que Dieu nous faille (1:34)

Featured release:

The Lambeth Anonymous: Recordings from the Arundel Choirbook

The Iken Scholars, Matthew Dunn

Rubicon RCD12217 2025

Anonymous

Tr. 1 Salve regina I. Salve regina (4:27)

Tr. 20 Gaude flore virginali: II. Gaude virgo mater Christi (5:40)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal