Oh Haec: This is the Day the Lord Has Made

This hour, Harmonia is commemorating Easter. Part of both the masses for Easter Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and the celebration of Vespers on those days, is the antiphon setting of the words from Psalm 118, Verse 24, which begins, “This is the day the Lord has made” and ends with “Alleluya.”

We’ll hear the chant itself; then we’ll hear how it changed with the advent of polyphony, going all the way from the 13th to the 17th centuries, travelling on both familiar roads to famous composers like Byrd and Praetorius, and on less travelled paths that lead us to convents and possibly even a daughter of Lucrezia Borgia, who, as it happens, is the subject of our featured recording.

PLAYLIST

Le jeu des pèlerins d'Emmaüs drame liturgique du XIIe siècle

Ensemble Organum, Marcel Peres

Harmonia Mundi, France 1990

Anon

tr. 3 Haec dies (4:38)

Segment A:

Abbaye de Solésmes, Vol 6 - Paques

Choeur des Moines de l'Abbaye Saint-Pierre de Solésmes, Dom Joseph Gajard

[Saint Pierre de Solesmes Abbey Monks' Choir]

Decca 2008

Track 6: Anon chant, Haec dies (3:03)

Mystery of Ancient Voices

Mora Vocis

Pierre Vernay 1993 / B003URMZTY

T8: Anonymous: Haec dies (05:15)

Passage 138 BC - AD 1611

Empire Brass Quintet

Telarc 1994 / B000003CZU

Anon

tr. 1 Haec dies (2:01)

Heinrich Isaac: Missa Paschalis (Easter Mass)

Ensemble Officium, Wilfried Rombach

Christophorus 2012 / B0074Y2Z62

Heinrich Isaac

Tr. 4 Haec dies (5:54)

Lucretia Borgia's daughter: princess, nun and musician motets from a 16th century convent

Musica Secreta and Celestial Sirens

Obsidian 2017 / B01N6IU06PB0074Y2Z62

Leonora d'Este (?)

Tr. 3 Haec dies (5:53)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

O dulcis amor

La Villanella Basel

Ramée, 2007/ B00082ZR58

Caterina Assandra

Tr. 2 Ave verum corpus (just the first minute of 3:13)

Segment B:

Byrd: Cantiones sacrae

Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge, Richard Marlow

Chaconne/Chandos 2007

William Byrd

Tr. 1 Haec dies (2:12)

William Byrd Edition Vol 6: Music for Holy Week and Easter

The Cardinall's Musick, Andrew Carwood)

Universal Classics 2015 / B000058UUB

William Byrd

Tr. 12 (Cant. Sacrae) Haec dies (1:14)

O dulcis amor

La Villanella Basel

Ramée 2007 / B00082ZR58

Caterina Assandra

tr. 3 Haec dies (4:03)

Praetorius, M.: Easter Mass

Weser Renaissance Bremen, Manfred Cordes

CPO 2017 / B01K8LS43K

Michael Praetorius

Tr. 16 Haec est dies (5:56)

Featured Release:

Lucretia Borgia's daughter: princess, nun and musician motets from a 16th century convent

Musica Secreta and Celestial Sirens

Obsidian 2017 / B01N6IU06PB0074Y2Z62

Leonora d'Este

Tr. 7 Salve sponsa dei (2:02)

Tr. 14 O beate Christi confessor (3:45)