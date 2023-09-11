Listening to Art: Angel Concerts

If you’ve spent any time in the early European wing at your local art museum, you might have noticed just how musical religious art can be. This hour, we’re “listening” to some of these scenes, or imagining that we are, anyway. Far from the stoic church musicians we might expect, celestial beings of the past are some of the most fascinating depictions of music-making available to us, from the earliest representations of the violin to fantastical renderings of ancient and biblical instruments. Join us for harmonies both heavenly and terrestrial as we explore the soundscapes of angel concerts in medieval and Renaissance art.

On the Way to Bethlehem

Oni Wytars Ensemble & Ensemble Unicorn

Naxos | 8.553132 (1995)

Guillaume Dufay

Tr. 14 Urbs beata Ierusalem (4:47)

Le Parfaict Danser

Into the Winds

Ricercar | RIC452 (2023)

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Suite de ducties (3:40)

Hodie Christus Natus Est: A Medieval Christmas

The Boston Camerata, Anne Azéma

Harmonia Mundi | HMM905339DI (2021)

Anonymous

Tr. 15 Edi be thu (2:20)

On the Way to Bethlehem

Oni Wytars Ensemble & Ensemble Unicorn

Naxos | 8.553132 (1995)

Anonymous

Tr. 11 Angelus ad Virginem (1:52)

Heinrich Schütz: Psalms of David

Hanns-Martin Schneidt, Regensburger Domspatzen, Hamburger Bläserkreis für Alte Musik

Deutsche Grammophon | 00028945317922 (2008)

Heinrich Schütz

Tr. 17 Alleluja, lobet den Herren, SWV 38, "Psalm 150" (7:15)

The Medieval and Renaissance Harp

Elena Polanska, La Camerata

Turnabout | PVT7146 (2003)

Anonymous

Tr. 5 Elend, du hast umfagen mich (1:20)

An Old Hall Ladymass

Trio Mediæval

2L | 2L175SABD (2023)

Leonel Power

Tr. 6 Ave regina caelorum, OH 43 (1:40)

Le Parfaict Danser

Into the Winds

Ricercar | RIC452 (2023)

Anonymous

Tr. 3 Retrove [Robertsbridge Codex, 14th century] (:59 excerpt)

Stadtpfeifer – Waits – Ministriles – Piffari

Capella de la Torre

Coviello | COV20804 (2008)

Juan de Urrede

Tr. 11 Tantum ergo sacramentum (2:57)

Secular Music of 15th Century Spain

The Newberry Consort, Mary Springfels

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907083DI (1992)

Anonymous

Tr. 7 Propinan de Melyor (1:20)

Rions Noir

Ratas del viejo Mundo

Etcetera | KTC1617 (2018)

Claude Goudimel

Tr. 6 Hymne triomphale sur la mort de Marguérite de Navarre (2:18)

Italian Renaissance Dances Vol. 2

The King’s Noyse, David Douglass, Paul O’Dette

Harmonia Mundi | HCX3957127DI (1994)

Orazio Vecchi

Tr. 1 Saltarello detto Trivella (2:31)

Cipriano de Rore

Tr. 28 S’eguale a la mia voglia (5:20)

Renaissance Duets

Anthony Rooley and James Tyler

Decca | 00028947587323 (2008)

Joan Ambrosio Dalza

Tr. 4 Piva (1:50)

Featured Release:

Melancolía

Musica Temprana

PentaTone | PTC5186294 (2021)

Anonymous, arr. A.R. van der Spoel

Tr. 9 Muchos van de amor heridos (1:18)

Adrián Rodríguez van der Spoel

Tr. 5 Melancolía (2:58)

Anonymous, arr. A.R. van der Spoel

Tr. 3 Ojos, mis ojos (1:44)