Listening to Art: Angel Concerts
If you’ve spent any time in the early European wing at your local art museum, you might have noticed just how musical religious art can be. This hour, we’re “listening” to some of these scenes, or imagining that we are, anyway. Far from the stoic church musicians we might expect, celestial beings of the past are some of the most fascinating depictions of music-making available to us, from the earliest representations of the violin to fantastical renderings of ancient and biblical instruments. Join us for harmonies both heavenly and terrestrial as we explore the soundscapes of angel concerts in medieval and Renaissance art.
PLAYLIST
On the Way to Bethlehem
Oni Wytars Ensemble & Ensemble Unicorn
Naxos | 8.553132 (1995)
Guillaume Dufay
Tr. 14 Urbs beata Ierusalem (4:47)
Segment A:
Le Parfaict Danser
Into the Winds
Ricercar | RIC452 (2023)
Anonymous
Tr. 2 Suite de ducties (3:40)
Hodie Christus Natus Est: A Medieval Christmas
The Boston Camerata, Anne Azéma
Harmonia Mundi | HMM905339DI (2021)
Anonymous
Tr. 15 Edi be thu (2:20)
On the Way to Bethlehem
Oni Wytars Ensemble & Ensemble Unicorn
Naxos | 8.553132 (1995)
Anonymous
Tr. 11 Angelus ad Virginem (1:52)
Heinrich Schütz: Psalms of David
Hanns-Martin Schneidt, Regensburger Domspatzen, Hamburger Bläserkreis für Alte Musik
Deutsche Grammophon | 00028945317922 (2008)
Heinrich Schütz
Tr. 17 Alleluja, lobet den Herren, SWV 38, "Psalm 150" (7:15)
The Medieval and Renaissance Harp
Elena Polanska, La Camerata
Turnabout | PVT7146 (2003)
Anonymous
Tr. 5 Elend, du hast umfagen mich (1:20)
An Old Hall Ladymass
Trio Mediæval
2L | 2L175SABD (2023)
Leonel Power
Tr. 6 Ave regina caelorum, OH 43 (1:40)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Le Parfaict Danser
Into the Winds
Ricercar | RIC452 (2023)
Anonymous
Tr. 3 Retrove [Robertsbridge Codex, 14th century] (:59 excerpt)
Segment B:
Stadtpfeifer – Waits – Ministriles – Piffari
Capella de la Torre
Coviello | COV20804 (2008)
Juan de Urrede
Tr. 11 Tantum ergo sacramentum (2:57)
Secular Music of 15th Century Spain
The Newberry Consort, Mary Springfels
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907083DI (1992)
Anonymous
Tr. 7 Propinan de Melyor (1:20)
Rions Noir
Ratas del viejo Mundo
Etcetera | KTC1617 (2018)
Claude Goudimel
Tr. 6 Hymne triomphale sur la mort de Marguérite de Navarre (2:18)
Italian Renaissance Dances Vol. 2
The King’s Noyse, David Douglass, Paul O’Dette
Harmonia Mundi | HCX3957127DI (1994)
Orazio Vecchi
Tr. 1 Saltarello detto Trivella (2:31)
Cipriano de Rore
Tr. 28 S’eguale a la mia voglia (5:20)
Renaissance Duets
Anthony Rooley and James Tyler
Decca | 00028947587323 (2008)
Joan Ambrosio Dalza
Tr. 4 Piva (1:50)
Featured Release:
Melancolía
Musica Temprana
PentaTone | PTC5186294 (2021)
Anonymous, arr. A.R. van der Spoel
Tr. 9 Muchos van de amor heridos (1:18)
Adrián Rodríguez van der Spoel
Tr. 5 Melancolía (2:58)
Anonymous, arr. A.R. van der Spoel
Tr. 3 Ojos, mis ojos (1:44)