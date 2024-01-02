Nordic Tunes

Put on a sweater because we’re touring the Nordic countries! Often left out of the discussion when it comes to early music, the regions of modern-day Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland have fascinating musical pasts. We’ll hear from bards and religious reformers, local musicians and imported celebrities.

Ice and Longboats

Ensemble Mare Balticum

Delphian | DCD34181 (2016)

Anonymous

Tr. 23 Anonymous: Nobilis humilis [ca. 1300] (4:46)

Anonymous

Tr. 1 Drømde mik en drøm i nat [Codex Runicus, ca. 1300] (1:10)

Edda: Myths from Medieval Iceland

Sequentia

Harmonia Mundi 2301487 (1999)

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Veit ek at ek hekk (5:40)

Anonymous

Tr. 6 Lux illuxit “Joyful light” [Sequentia: Eystein Erlendsson, ca. 1170] (5:48)

Mare Balticum Vol. 1

Ensemble Peregrina, Agnieszka Budzińska-Bennett, Benjamin Bagby

TACET Musikproduktion | TACET243DIG (2017)

Anonymous

Tr. 11 Ave martyr dux Danorum [antiphon, Knud Lavard's office, 13th century] (1:52)

The Royal Court of the Vasa Kings

Hortus Musicus

Musica Sveciae | MSCD202 (1995)

Anonymous

Tr. 22 Tanz Diomedes (2:39)

Erik XIV

Tr. 27 Fragment (:24)

Piae Cantiones: Latin Song in Medieval Finland

Retrover Ensemble, Markus Tapio

Naxos (Alte Musik) | 8.554180 (1998)

Anonymous

Tr. 20 Aetas carmen melodiae, PC 1582 (1:17)

Daniel Friderici

Tr. 23 Aetas carmen melodiae, PC 1625 (2:39)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Edda: Myths from Medieval Iceland

Sequentia

Harmonia Mundi 2301487 (1999)

Anonymous

Tr. 6 Baldrs minni (excerpt)

Mascharada

The King’s Noyse, David Douglass

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907165DI (1996)

William Brade

Tr. 6 Der Satyrn Tanz (Dance of the Satyrs) (1:16)

A Pleasing Melancholy

Chelys Consort of Viols, Emma Kirkby, James Akers

BIS | BIS-2283 (2017)

John Dowland

Tr. 8 Mourn, mourn, day is with darkness fled (1:31)

Mogens Pedersøn: Pratum Spirituale

Weser-Renaissance Bremen, Manfred Cordes

CPO | 555216-2 (2022)

Mogens Pedersøn

Tr. 1 Nu bede vi den Helligaand (Nun bitten wir den Heiligen Geist) (3:48)

Ack Libertas! Songs with lyrics by Lars Wivallius

Ensemble Mare Balticum, Martin Bagge, Mikael Paulsson

Footprint Records | FRCD066 (2012)

Anonymous, arr. M. Bagge and M. Paulsson

Tr. 1 Ack libertas, du adla ting! (Ah, Liberty, thou noble thing!) (2:56)

Josquin Desprez: Malheur me bat

Stephan MacLeod, Gli Angeli Genève

Aparte AP388 (2023)

Josquin Desprez

Tr. 1 Missa malheur me bat: Kyrie (3:17)

Tr. 8 Mille regretz (2:19)

Tr. 4 Nymphes des bois (5:20)

