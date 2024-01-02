Nordic Tunes
Put on a sweater because we’re touring the Nordic countries! Often left out of the discussion when it comes to early music, the regions of modern-day Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland have fascinating musical pasts. We’ll hear from bards and religious reformers, local musicians and imported celebrities.
PLAYLIST
Ice and Longboats
Ensemble Mare Balticum
Delphian | DCD34181 (2016)
Anonymous
Tr. 23 Anonymous: Nobilis humilis [ca. 1300] (4:46)
Segment A:
Ice and Longboats
Ensemble Mare Balticum
Delphian | DCD34181 (2016)
Anonymous
Tr. 1 Drømde mik en drøm i nat [Codex Runicus, ca. 1300] (1:10)
Edda: Myths from Medieval Iceland
Sequentia
Harmonia Mundi 2301487 (1999)
Anonymous
Tr. 2 Veit ek at ek hekk (5:40)
Ice and Longboats
Ensemble Mare Balticum
Delphian | DCD34181 (2016)
Anonymous
Tr. 6 Lux illuxit “Joyful light” [Sequentia: Eystein Erlendsson, ca. 1170] (5:48)
Mare Balticum Vol. 1
Ensemble Peregrina, Agnieszka Budzińska-Bennett, Benjamin Bagby
TACET Musikproduktion | TACET243DIG (2017)
Anonymous
Tr. 11 Ave martyr dux Danorum [antiphon, Knud Lavard's office, 13th century] (1:52)
The Royal Court of the Vasa Kings
Hortus Musicus
Musica Sveciae | MSCD202 (1995)
Anonymous
Tr. 22 Tanz Diomedes (2:39)
Erik XIV
Tr. 27 Fragment (:24)
Piae Cantiones: Latin Song in Medieval Finland
Retrover Ensemble, Markus Tapio
Naxos (Alte Musik) | 8.554180 (1998)
Anonymous
Tr. 20 Aetas carmen melodiae, PC 1582 (1:17)
Daniel Friderici
Tr. 23 Aetas carmen melodiae, PC 1625 (2:39)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Edda: Myths from Medieval Iceland
Sequentia
Harmonia Mundi 2301487 (1999)
Anonymous
Tr. 6 Baldrs minni (excerpt)
Segment B:
Mascharada
The King’s Noyse, David Douglass
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907165DI (1996)
William Brade
Tr. 6 Der Satyrn Tanz (Dance of the Satyrs) (1:16)
A Pleasing Melancholy
Chelys Consort of Viols, Emma Kirkby, James Akers
BIS | BIS-2283 (2017)
John Dowland
Tr. 8 Mourn, mourn, day is with darkness fled (1:31)
Mogens Pedersøn: Pratum Spirituale
Weser-Renaissance Bremen, Manfred Cordes
CPO | 555216-2 (2022)
Mogens Pedersøn
Tr. 1 Nu bede vi den Helligaand (Nun bitten wir den Heiligen Geist) (3:48)
Ack Libertas! Songs with lyrics by Lars Wivallius
Ensemble Mare Balticum, Martin Bagge, Mikael Paulsson
Footprint Records | FRCD066 (2012)
Anonymous, arr. M. Bagge and M. Paulsson
Tr. 1 Ack libertas, du adla ting! (Ah, Liberty, thou noble thing!) (2:56)
Featured Release:
Josquin Desprez: Malheur me bat
Stephan MacLeod, Gli Angeli Genève
Aparte AP388 (2023)
Josquin Desprez
Tr. 1 Missa malheur me bat: Kyrie (3:17)
Tr. 8 Mille regretz (2:19)
Tr. 4 Nymphes des bois (5:20)
This episode originally aired January 1, 2024.