Counterpoint of the Animals
Animals have long inspired art of all kinds, from the prehistoric cave paintings of Lascaux to oil paintings of dogs playing poker. This hour, we’ll explore how Renaissance musicians captured the sounds of animals in their music as we take a trip through a musical zoo. Along the way, we’ll hear the beautiful calls of the Nightingale, chase a pig as it gets loose in the market, glimpse the sweet swan, and hear a choir of all the animals singing together. Plus, our featured release is Animali in Musica nel Rinascimento, Animals in Renaissance Music, recorded by soprano Renata Fusco and lutenist Massimo Lonardi.
PLAYLIST
N’espérez plus, mes yeux, airs sérieux et à boire vol. 3
Les Arts Florissants Ensemble
Harmonia Mundi | HAF8905318DI, 2021
Claude Le Jeune
Tr. 13 Rossignol mon mignon (4:31) (4:25)
Segment A:
Le Chant des Oyseaux
Ensemble Clément Janequin
Harmonia Mundi | HMC 901900 (1983)
Clement Janequin
Tr. 1 Le Chant des Oyseaulx (5:27)
Madrigals and Songs from the Renaissance
The King’s Singers; Consort of Musicke
Warner Classics | 190295691004 (2018)
John Bartlet
Tr. 10 Of all the Birds that I do Know (2:16)
Le Chant des Oyseaux
Ensemble Clément Janequin
Harmonia Mundi France | HMC 901900 (1983)
Clement Janequin
Tr. 20 Le chant du Rossignol (2:01)
English Madrigals
Bless B Quintet
ALM Records | ALCD-1104 (2008)
Thomas Vautor
Tr. 18 Sweet Suffolk Owl (2:51)
Les Chateaux de la Loire
Ensemble Clément Janequin
Harmonia Mundi | HMX290855051DI (2016)
Guillaume Boni
Disc 1 Tr. 8 Rossignol mon mignon (3:02)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Johann Froberger: pour passer la mélancholie
Wladyslaw Kłosiewicz
PolyGram Polska 1997
Tr. 12 Gigue from Suite no. 20 in D Major (excerpt of 1:44)
Segment B:
Madrigals and Songs from the Renaissance
The King’s Singers
Warner Classics | 190295691004 (2018)
Jacques Arcadelt
Tr. 3 Il bianco e dolce cigno (2:04)
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 13 The Silver Swanne (1:23)
Motets et Chansons
Hilliard Ensemble
Angel | S-38040 (1984)
Josquin des Prez
Side 2, tr. 3 El grillo (1:49)
John Wilbye: Draw On Sweet Night
I Fagiolini
Coro | COR16190 (2022)
John Wilbye
Tr. 4 Sweet Honey-Sucking Bees (4:44)
Les Cris de Paris
Ensemble Clément Janequin
Harmonia Mundi | HMC 901072 (1982)
Clement Janequin
Tr. 14 Martin menait son pourceau (1:52)
French Chansons
The Scholars of London
Naxos | 8.550880 (1994)
Pierre Passereau
Tr. 19 Il est bel et bon (0:56)
Byrd: Psalmes, Songs and Sonnets
The Sixteen
Coro | COR16193 (2022)
William Byrd
Tr. 3 and 4 In Winter Cold (1:19) – Whereat an Ant (1:35) [2:50]
Madrigals and Songs from the Renaissance
The King’s Singers; Consort of Musicke
Warner Classics | 190295691004 (2018)
Adriano Banchieri
Tr. 156 Contrapunto bestiale (1:02)
Featured Release:
Animali in Musica nel Rinasciemento
Renata Fusco and Massimo Lonardi
La Bottega Discantica | 8015203102552 (2013)
Orazio Vecchi
Tr. 21 Il coccodrillo geme (1:58)
Giacomo Gorzanis
Tr. 19 La Turturella (3:02)
Pietro da Lodi
Tr. 16 Il Basillischio (1:39)
This episode originally aired March 11, 2024.