Counterpoint of the Animals

Animals have long inspired art of all kinds, from the prehistoric cave paintings of Lascaux to oil paintings of dogs playing poker. This hour, we’ll explore how Renaissance musicians captured the sounds of animals in their music as we take a trip through a musical zoo. Along the way, we’ll hear the beautiful calls of the Nightingale, chase a pig as it gets loose in the market, glimpse the sweet swan, and hear a choir of all the animals singing together. Plus, our featured release is Animali in Musica nel Rinascimento, Animals in Renaissance Music, recorded by soprano Renata Fusco and lutenist Massimo Lonardi.

PLAYLIST

N’espérez plus, mes yeux, airs sérieux et à boire vol. 3

Les Arts Florissants Ensemble

Harmonia Mundi | HAF8905318DI, 2021

Claude Le Jeune

Tr. 13 Rossignol mon mignon (4:31) (4:25)

Segment A:

Le Chant des Oyseaux

Ensemble Clément Janequin

Harmonia Mundi | HMC 901900 (1983)

Clement Janequin

Tr. 1 Le Chant des Oyseaulx (5:27)

Madrigals and Songs from the Renaissance

The King’s Singers; Consort of Musicke

Warner Classics | 190295691004 (2018)

John Bartlet

Tr. 10 Of all the Birds that I do Know (2:16)

Le Chant des Oyseaux

Ensemble Clément Janequin

Harmonia Mundi France | HMC 901900 (1983)

Clement Janequin

Tr. 20 Le chant du Rossignol (2:01)

English Madrigals

Bless B Quintet

ALM Records | ALCD-1104 (2008)

Thomas Vautor

Tr. 18 Sweet Suffolk Owl (2:51)

Les Chateaux de la Loire

Ensemble Clément Janequin

Harmonia Mundi | HMX290855051DI (2016)

Guillaume Boni

Disc 1 Tr. 8 Rossignol mon mignon (3:02)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Johann Froberger: pour passer la mélancholie

Wladyslaw Kłosiewicz

PolyGram Polska 1997

Tr. 12 Gigue from Suite no. 20 in D Major (excerpt of 1:44)

Segment B:

Madrigals and Songs from the Renaissance

The King’s Singers

Warner Classics | 190295691004 (2018)

Jacques Arcadelt

Tr. 3 Il bianco e dolce cigno (2:04)

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 13 The Silver Swanne (1:23)

Motets et Chansons

Hilliard Ensemble

Angel | S-38040 (1984)

Josquin des Prez

Side 2, tr. 3 El grillo (1:49)

John Wilbye: Draw On Sweet Night

I Fagiolini

Coro | COR16190 (2022)

John Wilbye

Tr. 4 Sweet Honey-Sucking Bees (4:44)

Les Cris de Paris

Ensemble Clément Janequin

Harmonia Mundi | HMC 901072 (1982)

Clement Janequin

Tr. 14 Martin menait son pourceau (1:52)

French Chansons

The Scholars of London

Naxos | 8.550880 (1994)

Pierre Passereau

Tr. 19 Il est bel et bon (0:56)

Byrd: Psalmes, Songs and Sonnets

The Sixteen

Coro | COR16193 (2022)

William Byrd

Tr. 3 and 4 In Winter Cold (1:19) – Whereat an Ant (1:35) [2:50]

Madrigals and Songs from the Renaissance

The King’s Singers; Consort of Musicke

Warner Classics | 190295691004 (2018)

Adriano Banchieri

Tr. 156 Contrapunto bestiale (1:02)

Featured Release:

Animali in Musica nel Rinasciemento

Renata Fusco and Massimo Lonardi

La Bottega Discantica | 8015203102552 (2013)

Orazio Vecchi

Tr. 21 Il coccodrillo geme (1:58)

Giacomo Gorzanis

Tr. 19 La Turturella (3:02)

Pietro da Lodi

Tr. 16 Il Basillischio (1:39)

This episode originally aired March 11, 2024.