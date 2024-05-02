Now is the month of Maying, and English madrigalists weren’t the only ones singing about it! Springtime is one of the most common themes we encounter in music of the past, and it continues to incite artistic reflections on the beauty of the natural world, as well as rebirth and love more generally. The end of winter was certainly cause for celebration in historically agrarian communities, so join us this hour for music to mark that marvelous time when the snow is long gone but the hottest days have yet to chase us back indoors. We’ve got a wide range of May songs, tunes inspired by spring flowers and gentle breezes, and a seasonal feature from Fretwork and The Sixteen.

PLAYLIST

Tarquinio Merula: Curtio Precipitato

Ensemble L’aura soave, Diego Cantalupi

Tactus | TC591302 (1999)

Tarquinio Merula

Tr. 3 Quando gli uccelli porteranno i zoccoli (4:31)

Segment A:

Leonardo Da Vinci: Passeggiata Musicale

Alta Early Music Ensemble

Ayros | 5902768283136 (2021)

Anonymous

Tr. 10 Ben Venga Maggio (2:32)

Trionfo d’Amore e della Morte

Piffaro, The Concord Ensemble

Dorian Sono Luminus | DOR-90312 (2003)

Anonymous, arr. A. Gilbert

Tr. 2 Ben venga maggio (2:19)

Codex Manesse

I Ciarlatani

Christophorus | CHE0138-2 (1996)

Raimbaut de Vaqueras

Tr. 5 Kalenda maya (3:13)

Splendours of the Gonzaga

Biscantores, Luca Colombo

Arcana | A545 (2023)

Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi

Tr. 14 Regina caeli (1:14)

Jan DeGaetani: Early Music Recital

Jan DeGaetani, Paul O’Dette, Judith Davidoff, Philip West

Bridge Records | BCD9087 (1999)

Oswald von Wolkenstein

Tr. 15 Der Mai mit lieber zal (2:49)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Trionfo d’Amore e della Morte

Piffaro, The Concord Ensemble

Dorian Sono Luminus | DOR-90312 (2003)

Carpentras

Tr. 26 Nova belleza (excerpt)

Segment B:

All at once well met

The King’s Singers

Warner Classics - Parlophone | 0077774926553 (2005)

Thomas Morley

Tr. 4 Now is the month of Maying (1:47)

Music for Tudor Kings

The Hilliard Ensemble

Musical Concepts | ALC1015 (2008)

Henry VIII

Tr. 7 O Lusty May (1:50)

Il sesto libro dei madrigali, 1614

La Venexiana

Glossa | GCD920926 (2005)

Claudio Monteverdi

Tr. 5 Zefiro torna e’l bel tempo rimena (3:46)

The Second Circle: Francesco Landini

Anonymous 4

Harmonia Mundi | HMG507269DI (2013)

Francesco Landini

Tr. 1 Ecco la primavera (1:14)

The Secret Music of Luzzasco Luzzaschi

Musica Secreta

Amon Ra | CDSAR58 (1992)

Luzzasco Luzzaschi

Tr. 4 O primavera (2:55)

Pergolesi Stabat Mater

E. Scholl, M. Ullmann, A. Schneider, L’Arpa Festante, A. Eberle

Naxos | 8.551276 (2011)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Tr. 13 Freude, du Lust der Gotter (Der Fruhling), Wq. 237, H. 723 (8:14)

Featured Release:

William Byrd: Psalmes, Songs, and Sonnets 1611

The Sixteen, Harry Christophers, Fretwork

COR16193 (2022)

William Byrd

Tr. 9 This Sweet and Merry Month of May (3:07)

Tr. ? O God that guides the cheerful sun (5:58)

Tr. 22 Crowned with flowers (2:29)