Sing Cuckoo!
We're exploring the sounds of our musical bird friends. Hold on to your cats and open your windows as we listen to music inspired by the cuckoo, a bird whose simple call has been recognized as the onset of spring and summer from the medieval period onwards. This summery bird’s unusual behaviors are also the subject of songs about human relationships.
Our featured recording this hour is Delight in Musicke: English Songs and Instrumental Music of the 16th and 17th century by the recorder quintet called “Seldome Sene,” and soprano Klaartje van Veldhoven. It features sacred and secular songs and a variety of instrumental genres popular in Renaissance England.
PLAYLIST
The four seasons: Il cimento dell'armonia e dell'inventione, op. 8 ; La cetra, op. 9
Monica Huggett, violin; Raglan Baroque Players
Virgin Classics 2003 / 0724356226050
Antonio Vivaldi
From subsection: The Four Seasons: Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8, No. 2, RV 315, "L'estate" (Summer):
Tr.4 I. Allegro (4:48)
Segment A:
Sumer is icumen in: chants médiévaux anglais
Hilliard Ensemble
Harmonia Mundi 1985 / HMC 901154
Anonymous
Tr.1 Sumer is icumen in - Three songs (St Godric) (01:58)
Madrigals & songs from the Renaissance
The King’s Singers
Warner Classics 2018 / 190295691004
Thomas Weelkes
Tr.145 Weelkes: The nightingale the organ of delight (1:04)
Jacques Arcadelt
Tr.3 Il bianco e dolce cigno (2:04)
John Bartlett
Tr.10 Of All the Birds that I Do Know (2:16)
Four seasons; Concerto in D 'Grosso mogul' RV 208; Concerto in A 'The Cuckow' RV 335
Elizabeth Wallfisch, baroque violin; Australian Brandenburg Orchestra
ABC Classics 1997 / 196292177176
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for Strings in A Major, RV 335, "The Cuckow"
Tr.16 I. Allegro (3:52)
Tr.17 II. Largo (2:05)
Tr.18 III. Allegro (3:34)
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
An evening at the theatre: English stage and dance music
The Theater of Music
Ramee 2021 / RAM2002
Anonymous / Playford (arr. M. Fermé)
Tr.14 A Frolic (excerpt of 1:09)
Segment B:
Songs & dances from Shakespeare
The Broadside Band
Saydisc 1995 / CDSDL409
Anonymous (arr. Jeremy Barlow)
Tr.14 The woosel cock, so black of hue (1:56)
Thomas Morley (arr. Jeremy Barlow)
Tr.5 It was a lover, and his lass As You Like It (2:32)
Anonymous (arr. Jeremy Barlow)
Tr.3 O mistress mine where are you roaming? (1:29)
Short tales for a viol: English music of the 17th century for viola da gamba and lyra-viol
Vittorio Ghielmi
Winter and Winter 2004 / 910085-2
Tr.25 Anonymous: Room for Cuckolds (1:09)
Tr.2 Anonymous: Title Unknown (Ayre) (1:42)
Tr.3 Anonymous: I have been a piper (1:54)
An evening at the theatre: English stage and dance music
The Theater of Music
Ramee 2021 / RAM2002
Anonymous (arr. S. Dupé, M. Fermé and M. Seattle)
Tr.41 The Cuckold Come Out of the Amrey - Robertson's Rant (6:19)
Featured Release:
Delight in musicke: English songs and instrumental music of the 16th and 17th century
Klaartje van Veldhoven, soprano; Seldom Sene, recorder quintet
Brilliant Classics 2018 / BC95654
John Dowland
Tr. 1 Lachrimæ antiquæ (5:13)
John Baldwin
Tr. 7 Cockoow as I Me Walked (02:03)
Attr. Richard Nicholson
Tr. 15 Cuckoo, so merrily sings (01:33)
EXTRA as music bed:
William Byrd
Tr. 13 Browning a 5; The Leaves be Green (EXCERPT of 4:00)
This episode originally aired July 29, 2024.