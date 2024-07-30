Sing Cuckoo!

We're exploring the sounds of our musical bird friends. Hold on to your cats and open your windows as we listen to music inspired by the cuckoo, a bird whose simple call has been recognized as the onset of spring and summer from the medieval period onwards. This summery bird’s unusual behaviors are also the subject of songs about human relationships.

Our featured recording this hour is Delight in Musicke: English Songs and Instrumental Music of the 16th and 17th century by the recorder quintet called “Seldome Sene,” and soprano Klaartje van Veldhoven. It features sacred and secular songs and a variety of instrumental genres popular in Renaissance England.

PLAYLIST

The four seasons: Il cimento dell'armonia e dell'inventione, op. 8 ; La cetra, op. 9

Monica Huggett, violin; Raglan Baroque Players

Virgin Classics 2003 / 0724356226050

Antonio Vivaldi

From subsection: The Four Seasons: Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8, No. 2, RV 315, "L'estate" (Summer):

Tr.4 I. Allegro (4:48)

Segment A:

Sumer is icumen in: chants médiévaux anglais

Hilliard Ensemble

Harmonia Mundi 1985 / HMC 901154

Anonymous

Tr.1 Sumer is icumen in - Three songs (St Godric) (01:58)

Madrigals & songs from the Renaissance

The King’s Singers

Warner Classics 2018 / 190295691004

Thomas Weelkes

Tr.145 Weelkes: The nightingale the organ of delight (1:04)

Jacques Arcadelt

Tr.3 Il bianco e dolce cigno (2:04)

John Bartlett

Tr.10 Of All the Birds that I Do Know (2:16)

Four seasons; Concerto in D 'Grosso mogul' RV 208; Concerto in A 'The Cuckow' RV 335

Elizabeth Wallfisch, baroque violin; Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

ABC Classics 1997 / 196292177176

Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto for Strings in A Major, RV 335, "The Cuckow"

Tr.16 I. Allegro (3:52)

Tr.17 II. Largo (2:05)

Tr.18 III. Allegro (3:34)

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

An evening at the theatre: English stage and dance music

The Theater of Music

Ramee 2021 / RAM2002

Anonymous / Playford (arr. M. Fermé)

Tr.14 A Frolic (excerpt of 1:09)

Segment B:

Songs & dances from Shakespeare

The Broadside Band

Saydisc 1995 / CDSDL409

Anonymous (arr. Jeremy Barlow)

Tr.14 The woosel cock, so black of hue (1:56)

Thomas Morley (arr. Jeremy Barlow)

Tr.5 It was a lover, and his lass As You Like It (2:32)

Anonymous (arr. Jeremy Barlow)

Tr.3 O mistress mine where are you roaming? (1:29)

Short tales for a viol: English music of the 17th century for viola da gamba and lyra-viol

Vittorio Ghielmi

Winter and Winter 2004 / 910085-2

Tr.25 Anonymous: Room for Cuckolds (1:09)

Tr.2 Anonymous: Title Unknown (Ayre) (1:42)

Tr.3 Anonymous: I have been a piper (1:54)

An evening at the theatre: English stage and dance music

The Theater of Music

Ramee 2021 / RAM2002

Anonymous (arr. S. Dupé, M. Fermé and M. Seattle)

Tr.41 The Cuckold Come Out of the Amrey - Robertson's Rant (6:19)

Featured Release:

Delight in musicke: English songs and instrumental music of the 16th and 17th century

Klaartje van Veldhoven, soprano; Seldom Sene, recorder quintet

Brilliant Classics 2018 / BC95654

John Dowland

Tr. 1 Lachrimæ antiquæ (5:13)

John Baldwin

Tr. 7 Cockoow as I Me Walked (02:03)

Attr. Richard Nicholson

Tr. 15 Cuckoo, so merrily sings (01:33)

EXTRA as music bed:

William Byrd

Tr. 13 Browning a 5; The Leaves be Green (EXCERPT of 4:00)

This episode originally aired July 29, 2024.