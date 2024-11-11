Dancing from Pavane to Polonaise

Since time immemorial, dancing has been an important cultural and social activity from the lowest classes to the highest nobility. In the case of many folk and vernacular dance traditions, the music associated with a particular dance in some way emulated the steps and characteristics of the dances, so that the music reflected the physical properties of the dance. This hour, we take a journey across Europe to explore the many types of dances that inspired music from the 16th to 18th centuries. Along the way, we’ll hear stately pavanes, lilting allemandes, leaping saltarellos, and playful polonaises. Plus, our featured release this hour is the album “Still und Lieblich” by the ensemble InALTO.

PLAYLIST

Ammerbach: Harpsichord works from the Tabulaturbuch (1571)

Glen Wilson

Naxos | 8.570335 (2007)

Ammerbach

Tr. 3 Passamezzo Itali – Saltarella (2:06)

Tr. 8 Galliard, “La royne d’escosse” (1:04)

Tr. 25 Galliard, “Si pour t’aimer” (1:26)

Segment A:

Danserye

New London Consort

Decca | 00028947831952 (2011)

Tylman Susato

Tr. 26 Pavane: Bataille (4:28)

Tr. 27 Pavane: Mille regretz (1:52)

Alternating groups accomplished by organ stops.

Organ Recital: Lucie Zakova

Lucie Zakova

Orlando Records | OR0011 (2014)

Tr. 2 The Spanish Paven by John Bull (5:10)

Corona Aurea

La Folia/dir. Pedro Bonet

Columna Musica 2011 | 1CM0248

Jan z Lublina

Tr. 5 Poznania (0:50)

Tr. 6 Gallicum (1:01)

Tr. 7 Italica (0:55)

Overtures

Capella Coloniensis

Phoenix Edition | Phoenix173 (2009)

Christoph Graupner

Tr. 9 Polonaise (Suite in C Major, GWV 409) (2:18)

Concerti Grossi, Op. 6

Aradia Ensemble

Naxos | 8.557358-60 (2013)

Handel

Tr. 13 Polonaise: Andante (from Concerto Grosso in E minor) (5:27)

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

The Fairy Queen

Scholars Baroque Ensemble

Naxos | 8.550660-61 (1994)

Henry Purcell

Disc 2 Tr. 27 Chaconne (excerpt of 2:44)

Segment B:

Banchetto Musicale

Sex Chordae Consort of Viols

Centaur | CRC2357 (1997)

Johann Hermann Schein

Tr. 4 Allemande-Tripla (2:39)

Suite for Harpsichord Vol. 1

Gilbert Rowland

Athene | ATH23204 (2019)

Johann Jacob Froberger

Disc 2, Tr. 21 Allemand (2:47)

Ouverture La Bourse and Suites

Il Fondamento / Paul Dombrecht

Passacaille | 5425004849106 (2010)

Georg Philipp Telemann

Suite in C major for 2 oboes, bassoon, strings & basso continuo:

Tr. 22 Allemande (2:46)

Featured Release:

Still und Lieblich

InALTO

Ricercar | RIC464 (2024)

Moritz von Hessen

Tr. 2 Pavana del Francisco Segario (1:26)

Georg Otto

Tr. 6 Deutsches Magnificat (4:17)

Michael Praetorius

Tr. 13 Erhalt uns Herr (7:05)

This episode originally aired November 11, 2024.