Dancing from Pavane to Polonaise
Since time immemorial, dancing has been an important cultural and social activity from the lowest classes to the highest nobility. In the case of many folk and vernacular dance traditions, the music associated with a particular dance in some way emulated the steps and characteristics of the dances, so that the music reflected the physical properties of the dance. This hour, we take a journey across Europe to explore the many types of dances that inspired music from the 16th to 18th centuries. Along the way, we’ll hear stately pavanes, lilting allemandes, leaping saltarellos, and playful polonaises. Plus, our featured release this hour is the album “Still und Lieblich” by the ensemble InALTO.
PLAYLIST
Ammerbach: Harpsichord works from the Tabulaturbuch (1571)
Glen Wilson
Naxos | 8.570335 (2007)
Ammerbach
Tr. 3 Passamezzo Itali – Saltarella (2:06)
Tr. 8 Galliard, “La royne d’escosse” (1:04)
Tr. 25 Galliard, “Si pour t’aimer” (1:26)
Segment A:
Danserye
New London Consort
Decca | 00028947831952 (2011)
Tylman Susato
Tr. 26 Pavane: Bataille (4:28)
Tr. 27 Pavane: Mille regretz (1:52)
Alternating groups accomplished by organ stops.
Organ Recital: Lucie Zakova
Lucie Zakova
Orlando Records | OR0011 (2014)
Tr. 2 The Spanish Paven by John Bull (5:10)
Corona Aurea
La Folia/dir. Pedro Bonet
Columna Musica 2011 | 1CM0248
Jan z Lublina
Tr. 5 Poznania (0:50)
Tr. 6 Gallicum (1:01)
Tr. 7 Italica (0:55)
Overtures
Capella Coloniensis
Phoenix Edition | Phoenix173 (2009)
Christoph Graupner
Tr. 9 Polonaise (Suite in C Major, GWV 409) (2:18)
Concerti Grossi, Op. 6
Aradia Ensemble
Naxos | 8.557358-60 (2013)
Handel
Tr. 13 Polonaise: Andante (from Concerto Grosso in E minor) (5:27)
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
The Fairy Queen
Scholars Baroque Ensemble
Naxos | 8.550660-61 (1994)
Henry Purcell
Disc 2 Tr. 27 Chaconne (excerpt of 2:44)
Segment B:
Banchetto Musicale
Sex Chordae Consort of Viols
Centaur | CRC2357 (1997)
Johann Hermann Schein
Tr. 4 Allemande-Tripla (2:39)
Suite for Harpsichord Vol. 1
Gilbert Rowland
Athene | ATH23204 (2019)
Johann Jacob Froberger
Disc 2, Tr. 21 Allemand (2:47)
Ouverture La Bourse and Suites
Il Fondamento / Paul Dombrecht
Passacaille | 5425004849106 (2010)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Suite in C major for 2 oboes, bassoon, strings & basso continuo:
Tr. 22 Allemande (2:46)
Featured Release:
Still und Lieblich
InALTO
Ricercar | RIC464 (2024)
Moritz von Hessen
Tr. 2 Pavana del Francisco Segario (1:26)
Georg Otto
Tr. 6 Deutsches Magnificat (4:17)
Michael Praetorius
Tr. 13 Erhalt uns Herr (7:05)
This episode originally aired November 11, 2024.