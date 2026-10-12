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Harmonia

Early Americas: Southern New Spain & Portugal

By Chelsey Belt
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Image from the the Martínez-Compañón Codex or Trujillo Codex of Peru (1782–1785), a manuscript edited by Baltasar Jaime Martínez Compañón, bishop of Trujillo (Peru), made up of 1411 watercolors and 20 musical scores that document life in his diocese.
Wikimedia Commons
Image from the the Martínez-Compañón Codex or Trujillo Codex of Peru (1782–1785), a manuscript edited by Baltasar Jaime Martínez Compañón, bishop of Trujillo (Peru), made up of 1411 watercolors and 20 musical scores that document life in his diocese.

This hour, we’re continuing our series on music in and about the Americas during the first centuries of European colonization with a focus on Southern New Spain and the Portuguese Empire in South America. We'll explore the musical legacies of sixteenth and seventeenth-century Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, and more. We’ll sample tunes that came across with conquistadors and missionaries, villancicos from the mountains of Huehuetenango, and works that reverberated in the rich cathedrals of Cusco, Sucre, and São Paolo. On our featured release, we’ll hear from the enigmatic Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe.

PLAYLIST

The Ear of Christopher Columbus
Huelgas Ensemble, Paul van Nevel
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 886446286754 (2019)
Anonymous
Tr. 2 Da pacem domine (4:44)

Segment A:

From a Spanish Palace Songbook
Margaret Philpot, Shirley Rumsey, Christopher Wilson
Hyperion | 00602465385366 (1992)
Juan del Encina
Tr. 21 Una sañosa porfia (4:37)

Christophorus Columbus Lost Paradises
Hespèrion XXI, La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Jordi Savall
Alia Vox | 829410704168 (2006)
Anonymous
Tr. 25 Meis olhos van por lo mare (2:45)

Spain and the New World
The Hilliard Ensemble
Warner Classics - Parlophone | 0724356139459 (1998)
Hernando Franco
Tr. 6 Memento mei, Deus (4:12)

The Huehuetenango Songbook
Jonatan Alvarado, Ariel Abramovich
Glossa | GCD923542C (2024)
Anonymous
Tr. 2 Salve Sancta Parens [Introit] (1:19)
Tr. 3 Kyrie eleison (2:33)

Voyage musical en Nouvelle-Espagne
Les Sacqueboutiers
Flora 4519 (2019)
Tomás Pascual - Anonymous
Tr. 10 El fiel peso y medida - Sed Miguel fuerza y escut (3:04)

Una tonadilla nueva!
Ensemble Villancico, Peter Pontvik
CPO | 777568-2 (2011)
Gutierre Fernández Hidalgo
Tr. 7 Salve Regina (2:17)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Senhora del Mundo
La Sfera Armoniosa
Zefir Records | ZEF9604 (2000)
Anonymous
Tr. 19 Lanchas

Segment B:

Carmina Latina
Choeur de chamber de Namur, Cappella Mediterranea, Clematis, Leonardo García Alarcón
Ricercar | RIC334 (2013)
Juan Pérez de Bocanegra
Tr. 6 Hanacpachap cussicuinin (2:38)

Senhora del Mundo
La Sfera Armoniosa
Zefir Records | ZEF9604 (2000)
Anonymous
Tr. 20 Cachua al Nacimento de Cristo (2:16)

Lima-La Plata: Missions Jesuites
Niños Cantores de Córdoba, Ensemble Elyma, Gabriel Garrido
Phaia Music | K617025 (2016)
Juan de Araujo
Tr. 1 Hola, Hala, que vienen gitana (3:02)

Iyai Jesucristo
Música Temprana, Adrián Rodríguez Van der Spoel
Etcetera | KTC1384 (2010)
Anonymous
Tr. 1 Elevation I: Iyai Jesucristo (2:35)

Brazilian Adventures
Jeffrey Skidmore, Ex Cathedra Choir
Hyperion | 00602458136418 (2015) 
Anonymous
Tr. 1 Matais de incêndios (2:30)

Featured release:

L’Enigme Sainte Colombe
La Rêveuse
Harmonia Mundi | HMM902798DI (2026)
Jean de Sainte-Colombe
Tr. 16 Concerts à deux violes esgales: No. 1. La Retrouvé (5:50)
Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers
Tr. 20 Récit de voix humaine (arr. E. Audouin, F. Bolton, A. Linos and B. Perrot for viol ensemble) (2:31)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

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