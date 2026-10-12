Early Americas: Southern New Spain & Portugal

This hour, we’re continuing our series on music in and about the Americas during the first centuries of European colonization with a focus on Southern New Spain and the Portuguese Empire in South America. We'll explore the musical legacies of sixteenth and seventeenth-century Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, and more. We’ll sample tunes that came across with conquistadors and missionaries, villancicos from the mountains of Huehuetenango, and works that reverberated in the rich cathedrals of Cusco, Sucre, and São Paolo. On our featured release, we’ll hear from the enigmatic Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe.

PLAYLIST

The Ear of Christopher Columbus

Huelgas Ensemble, Paul van Nevel

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 886446286754 (2019)

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Da pacem domine (4:44)

Segment A:

From a Spanish Palace Songbook

Margaret Philpot, Shirley Rumsey, Christopher Wilson

Hyperion | 00602465385366 (1992)

Juan del Encina

Tr. 21 Una sañosa porfia (4:37)

Christophorus Columbus Lost Paradises

Hespèrion XXI, La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Jordi Savall

Alia Vox | 829410704168 (2006)

Anonymous

Tr. 25 Meis olhos van por lo mare (2:45)

Spain and the New World

The Hilliard Ensemble

Warner Classics - Parlophone | 0724356139459 (1998)

Hernando Franco

Tr. 6 Memento mei, Deus (4:12)

The Huehuetenango Songbook

Jonatan Alvarado, Ariel Abramovich

Glossa | GCD923542C (2024)

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Salve Sancta Parens [Introit] (1:19)

Tr. 3 Kyrie eleison (2:33)

Voyage musical en Nouvelle-Espagne

Les Sacqueboutiers

Flora 4519 (2019)

Tomás Pascual - Anonymous

Tr. 10 El fiel peso y medida - Sed Miguel fuerza y escut (3:04)

Una tonadilla nueva!

Ensemble Villancico, Peter Pontvik

CPO | 777568-2 (2011)

Gutierre Fernández Hidalgo

Tr. 7 Salve Regina (2:17)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Senhora del Mundo

La Sfera Armoniosa

Zefir Records | ZEF9604 (2000)

Anonymous

Tr. 19 Lanchas

Segment B:

Carmina Latina

Choeur de chamber de Namur, Cappella Mediterranea, Clematis, Leonardo García Alarcón

Ricercar | RIC334 (2013)

Juan Pérez de Bocanegra

Tr. 6 Hanacpachap cussicuinin (2:38)

Senhora del Mundo

La Sfera Armoniosa

Zefir Records | ZEF9604 (2000)

Anonymous

Tr. 20 Cachua al Nacimento de Cristo (2:16)

Lima-La Plata: Missions Jesuites

Niños Cantores de Córdoba, Ensemble Elyma, Gabriel Garrido

Phaia Music | K617025 (2016)

Juan de Araujo

Tr. 1 Hola, Hala, que vienen gitana (3:02)

Iyai Jesucristo

Música Temprana, Adrián Rodríguez Van der Spoel

Etcetera | KTC1384 (2010)

Anonymous

Tr. 1 Elevation I: Iyai Jesucristo (2:35)

Brazilian Adventures

Jeffrey Skidmore, Ex Cathedra Choir

Hyperion | 00602458136418 (2015)

Anonymous

Tr. 1 Matais de incêndios (2:30)

Featured release:

L’Enigme Sainte Colombe

La Rêveuse

Harmonia Mundi | HMM902798DI (2026)

Jean de Sainte-Colombe

Tr. 16 Concerts à deux violes esgales: No. 1. La Retrouvé (5:50)

Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers

Tr. 20 Récit de voix humaine (arr. E. Audouin, F. Bolton, A. Linos and B. Perrot for viol ensemble) (2:31)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal