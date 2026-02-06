Brown County State Park: Info on Hiking, Biking, and Horseback Riding in This Southern Indiana Attraction

Rolling Along: There Are So Many Ways to Enjoy Indiana's Largest State Park

Southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park is one of the most visited Indiana state parks, garnering around 1.2 million visitors each year. And it’s no surprise why.

"Working at Brown County State Park is a real privilege. We're in one of the most beautiful places in the entire state of Indiana. And it is such a great location to see the seasons change day by day," says Eli Major, Lead Interpretive Naturalist at Brown County State Park.

Beautiful, accessible, and full of surprises, this park is a must-visit for adventurous Hoosiers.

The first thing visitors may notice when arriving at Brown County State Park are the rolling hills and lovely views. And for those you can thank the ancient glaciers that once covered much of North America.

"The most recent glacier, the Wisconsin glacier, did end a little bit north of where we are here at Brown County State Park. It did contribute quite a bit to the landscape here as the water receded and the valleys kind of formed themselves," explains Major. "We get these very steep sorts of hillsides that aren't really found in most areas of the state. It is very similar to going to a mountain range, although, of course, the scale, it does not compare to a real mountain range."

It wasn’t so long ago that these hills weren’t so magnificent. In the 1800s most of the trees here were cleared for farming. But that deforestation led to severe erosion and a decrease in soil quality. Farming efforts in Brown County were largely abandoned by the turn of the 20th century.

States Major, "It's quite a thing. Once the farms began to close, we would now be standing in the largest state park in Indiana with a rather mature forest."

As the land healed, Hoosier leaders saw the value of this place and in 1929 established Brown County as the 4th state park in Indiana. At nearly 16,000 acres it is by far the largest state park in Indiana too.

Best Things to Do at Brown County State Park

Fortunately, there are a number of ways visitors can appreciate this picturesque park. With twenty miles of paved roadways, you don’t even need to get out of your car.

"We have several named vistas in the park and several more unnamed," continues Major. "I do recommend, in particular, Hesitation Point and Hohen Point, largely east facing and excellent for sunrises. Hesitation Point is more of our one of our more west facing vistas and provides excellent sunset opportunities in the summer."

Get Lost on Brown County State Park's Secluded Hiking Trails

But if you’ve got some more time, there are 21 miles of hiking trails at Brown County State Park to enjoy as well.

"Brown County State Park does have an excellent trail system regardless of what style of hiking you want to do. If you're looking for just a short little scenic hike, Trail 6 or Trail 7 around one of the lakes is doable in only a little over an hour. However, we do offer some other trails. Due to the size of the park we do have trails where you can go to valleys that are fairly secluded. Trails 11 and 10, for example, can take you down into valleys where you can't hear man made noise unless you brought it with you," says Major.

Horseback Riding Through Brown County State Park Trails

But for a unique look at Brown County State Park, you might want to consider the view from the back of a horse. There are more than twenty miles of trails set aside just for horseback riding. And if you’re new to the equestrian way of life, the Saddle Barn will get you started.

"These excursions really are for absolutely anyone. We take all experienced riders, inexperienced riders. We love to introduce new people to horseback riding. I feel like it's the best therapy in the world," says Kate Swininger, Assistant Barn Manager at the Brown County State Park Saddle Barn. "We offer two trails for our guided trail rides. A 2.2 [mile] and a 3.3 [mile]."

Swininger states, "Our horses are incredible. They're so patient. They take excellent care of their riders. They know exactly what to do and how to do it. But we give you a tutorial so that you know how to steer. You know how to ride comfortably and throughout the entire trail ride. And so, we really just try to give people, make it a learning experience and to also just make it absolutely so much fun."

Explore World-Class Mountain Biking at Brown County State Park

And if thrills are your thing, why not explore some of the Park’s more than 100 miles of mountain biking trails?

Alyn Brown, President of Brown County Mountain Biking says, "When they originally started building the trails, they kind of had a plan and a mission, to build trails that were accessible for a wide range of skills to really build some trails that were appealing for beginner riders and trails that are, you know, appealing for the more advanced.

"We have everything from very easy, kind of flowy kind of loops, and everything to some of the more technically advanced, more rocky sections and things like that, that really challenge a more advanced rider and everything in between," explains Brown.

"This is a bronze level, mountain biking trail system and not too many people are aware of that," states Agueda Formoso-Mayan, Board Member of Brown County Mountain Biking.

"You know, there are some close parks in Indianapolis. You have Fort Bend and Southwest Way. And, you know, but they're very small trail systems. You got one loop to do. If not, you got to travel towards Kentucky, Tennessee, you know, some of those bigger places," Formoso-Mayan says. "And, you know, 100 miles worth of trails is a really, you know, just extensive system."

A Perfect Getaway Near Nashville, Indiana

In the end, whether it’s by foot, car, bike or horse, there’s no wrong way to explore this one-of-a-kind Hoosier destination.

Major states, "Brown County State Park and the nearby town of Nashville are often compared to Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. We have the forest and the hills and the views.

"Nashville has the restaurants and the art galleries and the museums and together it is a pretty excellent little Hoosier vacation. But we are much closer and we are much cheaper for most Hoosiers.

"Indiana state parks are one of the last truly affordable vacations for many Hoosiers," Major continues. "And we do pride ourselves on being a high-quality option for recreation for Hoosiers. And we would welcome anyone that wants to visit to come enjoy this natural heritage."

