Top of the Pops: Amish Country Popcorn Helps Keep Indiana #1 Producer

Inside Amish Country Popcorn: How Indiana Became a Popcorn Powerhouse

Indiana makes many things. The state is a leading producer of hardwood furniture, RVs, and caskets. But there’s one thing Indiana does better than anywhere else: popcorn.

In 2021, Indiana passed Nebraska as the country’s leading producer of this beloved snacking staple, planting a kernel-popping 97,000 acres across the Hoosier state.

And few farmers do it better than Brian Lehman, owner and operator of Amish Country Popcorn in Berne, Indiana.

“I'm not really sure why Indiana [is the leading producer of popcorn]. It must be location. It isn't that we have any better growing conditions. It just works for us,” says Lehman.

And whether he knows why or not, it's been working for more than 40 years.

“My parents put [corn] in the garden when I was six years old for me. They don't know why. Growing up, I remember my sixth grade school teacher was a real fan. I'd take [popcorn] to school for her,” Lehman remembers.

“I got out of school and wanted to farm. My dad, he was just getting his break and he said, ‘There's not enough for both of us. Let's plant more popcorn and see if we can market it.’ And it turned into what we're doing today.”

These days, Amish Country Popcorn produces some eight to nine million pounds of these iconic kernels each year.

What Makes Popcorn Pop?

But let’s back up. What exactly is popcorn? And how does it go from corn... to popcorn?

Lehman explains, “Just like vegetables—there's all kinds of peppers: jalapeno peppers, bell peppers, hot peppers—there's all kinds of corn. Popcorn is actually different. The shell is harder, so it will hold the moisture inside the kernel long enough, when it gets hot, it actually creates an explosion. Which is what makes it pop!”

But not all popcorn is created equal. Amish Country grows a number of varieties, each with distinct differences.

“We have one we call mushroom. And you don't know what it is, but you've seen it—it's round and pops in a ball. Then the rest we would call a butterfly, where they would spread out like a normal popcorn kernel would,” Lehman states. “The red, the blue, and the purple, for whatever reason, especially the purple, are higher in antioxidants. It intrigues people, and it gets people guessing.”

Popcorn will grow high all summer long. But as the weather starts to turn, the plants and the corn dry out, until they’re just right.

“We use the same type of machine to harvest our popcorn as you would regular corn or soybeans. There's slight differences, but not major,” Lehman says.

Once it's harvested, it’s up to you to decide how to enjoy it, but Brian does have some expert thoughts: “I like a popper that has a stirrer in it and vents for the air to get out. It seems to me to make the best popcorn.”

Whatever way you prepare it, remember, popcorn is a whole grain snack, so go wild and enjoy.

“I think people eat popcorn because it's good to eat for a number one. And depending how you pop it and what you put on, it can be very healthy for you. It is just a very satisfying snack,” Lehman concludes.

The above video is a clip from Journey Indiana from WTIU. You can watch more segments and full episodes at pbs.org/show/journey-indiana/