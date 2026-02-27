© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Moment of Indiana History

Faburn DeFrantz: A Lifetime Of Leadership For Racial Progress

Published February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
A black and white photograph depicting three women working on an assembly line, seated behind metal bars, and packaging small, dark items into wooden crates.
Indiana Historical Society
Dedication ceremony, Indianapolis Senate Avenue YMCA, 1913. George Knox, one of the founders of the branch, stands at the far left; to his right are Madam C. J. Walker, Freeman B. Ransom (attorney for the Walker company), special guest Booker T. Washington, Alexander Manning (editor of Colored World newspaper), Dr. Joseph H. Ward, R. W. Bullock (secretary of the Louisville YMCA), and Thomas Taylor (Senate Avenue secretary).

“Little progress ‘happens’," stated Faburn DeFrantz. "Usually it must be wrested from influences that—either belligerently or indifferently—deny it.”

By the Staff of the Indiana Magazine of History

Archive: June 25, 2012

Faburn DeFrantz  never waited for progress to happen; instead, he spent his lifetime fighting for racial progress in Indianapolis and throughout the state of Indiana.

As a young man, DeFrantz moved to Indianapolis in 1913 to become the physical director of the Senate Avenue YMCA. The Y, like many other institutions in the U.S. at the time, was segregated, and black YMCAs were often social and recreational centers for African American communities in large cities. In 1916, when DeFrantz took over the leadership of the Senate Avenue Y as its executive secretary, he and his staff began to transform the branch into what historian Richard Pierce calls the “most significant African American Y in the country.”

Faburn DeFrantz at his desk at the Senate Avenue YMCA, c. 1950. DeFrantz came to the Y in 1913 to serve as its physical director and in 1916 became the branch executive secretary, a position which he would hold until 1952.
Indianapolis Recorder Collection, Indiana Historical Society
DeFrantz built the branch upon its traditional foundations – after school and on weekends, the building was full of boys and men playing all kinds of sports, many of the adults not only enjoying their own recreation but mentoring the youngsters around them.

DeFrantz had also inherited a tradition of weekly Sunday afternoon meetings, time that had been often been dedicated to religious topics. DeFrantz transformed the “Monster Meetings”, offering opportunities for black audiences to hear educational leaders including Mordecai Johnson, the first black president of Howard University; authors like Lillian Smith and Langston Hughes; politicians including IU Law School Dean and soon-to-be Indiana governor Paul McNutt; and local leaders such as newspaper publisher Eugene Pulliam.

Many of the Monster Meeting speakers took on political topics of the day, including the racial segregation that pervaded the lives of blacks in Indianapolis and across the state and nation. DeFrantz also personally took on these controversies, using his stature in the community to advance goals of desegregation and equality. He fought against segregating black high school students within the walls of Crispus Attucks and spent decades fighting school boards and city leaders to desegregate all Indianapolis schools.

A Senate Avenue Y membership drive, October 1936. Under DeFrantz’s leadership, the branch became the largest segregated Y in the country.
Crispus Attucks basketball fans, 1950s. DeFrantz was among the community leaders who worked to obtain full IHSAA membership for the school’s athletic teams.
DeFrantz was also one of the leaders in the fight to gain full membership in the Indiana High School Athletic Association for all black schools, which were not allowed to play white teams in any tournaments or playoff games.

State universities also discovered that DeFrantz could be a formidable advocate – both Indiana University and Purdue University made their student housing available to both white and black students because of meetings with DeFrantz and other community leaders, and DeFrantz was also able to convince IU President Herman Wells to use his influence with basketball coach Branch McCracken to offer a fair chance to talented high school player Bill Garrett – who would join the IU team and go on to an impressive collegiate career.

DeFrantz retired from the Y in 1952 but spent the rest of his life working within the community. In his memoir, written for his grandchildren, he summed up his philosophy: “All I have attempted, all I have accomplished with individuals and in movements has been motivated by the theme, I WANT TO BE FREE. With the desire is the knowledge that I cannot be free unless all men are free.”

Further reading:

Source: The Memoir of Faburn DeFrantz, Indiana Magazine of History 108 (June 2012)

