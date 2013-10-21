© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Moment of Indiana History. A painting titled A June Idyl Canvas by T.C. Steele is in the background. Two of his children are depicted sitting in a forest
Moment of Indiana History

The Staid Beginnings of a Hoosier Radical

Published October 21, 2013 at 12:00 AM EDT
A black-and-white photograph of labor leader and five-time presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs, an older, balding man with a wrinkled face, smiling and waving.
Library of Congress
Eugene Debs Released from Prison, 1921

In his young working days, the man who would found the American Socialist Party took a somewhat more conservative approach to the needs of the working class.

By the Staff of the Indiana Magazine of History

Archive: October 21, 2013

One of Terre Haute, Indiana’s most famous and sometimes infamous sons was Eugene V. Debs, born in 1855. In 1894, Debs led a successful strike against the Great Northern Railroad. He emerged from a jail term, served for his role in the Chicago Pullman Strike, as a Socialist and founded the American Socialist Party. He ran for president four times; was jailed for his opposition to World War I; and died in 1926. He is still lauded by unions and labor organizers as a great figure of the American 20th century.

In his young working days, however, Debs took a somewhat more conservative approach to the needs of the working class. As a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen, by 1880 he became the national secretary of the group and editor of its magazine. In his early years as editor, Debs espoused rather conventional means for working men to better their lives: stop drinking and behaving like “drunken rowdies”; improve themselves mentally (Debs suggested that local chapters have libraries in their meeting rooms); and behave respectfully toward their bosses (“labor and capital,” wrote Debs, “are brothers.”)

By 1890, Debs was less sanguine about prospects for his fellow laborers. In the pages of the Locomotive Firemen’s Magazine, he demanded: “What is the world doing for the common laborer? Who will answer? He has been left out in the cold.” Debs resigned from the Brotherhood in 1892 and in 1893 founded the American Railway Union, beginning a lifelong crusade that would take him far from his beginnings as a young labor organizer and editor.

Sources: David Shannon, “Eugene V. Debs: Conservative Labor Editor,” Indiana Magazine of History 47 (December 1951); Eugene V. Debs, “The Common Laborer,” Locomotive Firemen’s Magazine, April 1890.

Moment of Indiana History

A Moment of Indiana History is a production of WFIU Public Radio in partnership with the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Research support comes from Indiana Magazine of History published by the Indiana University Department of History.