Nice Work

Can art resist fascism?

Published December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
portrait of Faye Gleisser next to image of the cover for Risk Work: Making Art and Guerrilla Tactics in Punative America, 1967-1987 by Faye Raquel Gleisser. There is a photo of peole in masks dining at a table on the median of a busy street. A sign with Whittier BL is visible.
Courtesy of Faye Gleisser
IU professor of art history, Faye Gleisser received the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s 37th annual Charles C. Eldredge Prize for Distinguished Scholarship in American Art for her book Risk Work: Making Art and Guerrilla Tactics in Punitive America, 1967–1987 (University of Chicago Press).

Scholar and curator Faye Gleisser’s book Risk Work: Making Art and Guerrilla Tactics in Punitive America, 1967-1987 won the 2025 Charles C. Eldredge Prize from the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The award recognizes outstanding scholarship in the field of American art, and the 2025 committee called Gleisser’swork “gamechanging.” Risk Work is about artists in the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, who started using new tactics in response to changes in policing. Rather than creating art that would end up in museums, they showed up in public spaces. A group called Asco staged a photo of a gang war victim. Pope.L started crawling across and along city streets. Gleisser argues that these artists show us how policing and surveillance were intensifying through that period, and that art history and the history of policing and surveillance are not as distinct as we might think.

Alex Chambers talks with Gleisser about her book, and about how art has always been used to enforce power relations as much as to challenge them.

