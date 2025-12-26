© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Local historic theatre is firing on all cylinders

Published December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
An exterior of a small theater hall with a marquee and cars parked in front.
Tyler Lake
The Buskirk-Chumley Theater has a packed events calendar. Movie screening, local music, touring acts, and other options to get people out.

The Buskirk-Chumley feels like a Bloomington institution these days. They get big names, local acts, movie screenings, festivals, and well, other stuff too. But it hasn’t always been that way, it's had ups and down over the last century. Nice Work host Tyler Lake took to the stage to talk to the Executive Director of the Buskirk-Chumley, Steve Versaw about the theater’s history, its packed calendar, how a place like the Buskirk-Chumley fits into the community. You can check out the upcoming events calendar for the Buskirk-Chumley here.

