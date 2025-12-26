Local historic theatre is firing on all cylinders

The Buskirk-Chumley feels like a Bloomington institution these days. They get big names, local acts, movie screenings, festivals, and well, other stuff too. But it hasn’t always been that way, it's had ups and down over the last century. Nice Work host Tyler Lake took to the stage to talk to the Executive Director of the Buskirk-Chumley, Steve Versaw about the theater’s history, its packed calendar, how a place like the Buskirk-Chumley fits into the community. You can check out the upcoming events calendar for the Buskirk-Chumley here.