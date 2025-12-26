Wind will rock you
The lead singer of Bloomington rock band Wind, Laura Neville, helps Nice Work host Tyler Lake crawl out from the rock he’s been living under to learn more about “Doom.” A genre of metal heavily inspired by Black Sabbath that uses slower tempos and de-tuned guitars to create a, well, doomy atmosphere. Wind uses big fuzzy sounds, plodding rhythms and explosive guitars to, as Neville says, “take you for a ride.” Their latest record, called Classic Song is a collection of heady, doomy tunes that still makes space for some steel guitar to keep things rooted. You can find Wind on Bandcamp and on Instagram.