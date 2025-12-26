© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Wind will rock you

Published December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
a white truck on fire in a parking lot at night.
Luke Aronie
Bloomingtonrock band Wind's latest release is an album called Classic Song. It's big raaucous rock album full of fuzz, distortion, and some meandering steel guitar.

The lead singer of Bloomington rock band Wind, Laura Neville, helps Nice Work host Tyler Lake crawl out from the rock he’s been living under to learn more about “Doom.” A genre of metal heavily inspired by Black Sabbath that uses slower tempos and de-tuned guitars to create a, well, doomy atmosphere. Wind uses big fuzzy sounds, plodding rhythms and explosive guitars to, as Neville says, “take you for a ride.” Their latest record, called Classic Song is a collection of heady, doomy tunes that still makes space for some steel guitar to keep things rooted. You can find Wind on Bandcamp and on Instagram.

