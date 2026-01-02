But How Is A Library Like A Seance?

The Lilly Library is Indiana University’s rare books, manuscripts, and special collections library. Along with half a million rare books, including a Gutenberg bible, Shakespeare’s first folio, a first edition of Frankenstein, and 8.5 million pieces of manuscript, there is a surprising amount of hair. The librarians and curators there have mixed feelings about the hair. We spoke with Rebecca Bauman, director of curatorial services and curator of modern books, about a lock of hair from a very famous head and what a library has in common with a seance.