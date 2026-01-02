© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

But How Is A Library Like A Seance?

Published January 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
A lock of hair in a cardboard frame in the front; an old handwritten letter in the back, with the name Edgar Poe barely visible at the bottom
Danny William
If you look closely, you can see the name Edgar Poe at the bottom of this letter. And yes, that's a lock of the famous writer's hair. Both are housed at Indiana University's Lilly Library.

The Lilly Library is Indiana University’s rare books, manuscripts, and special collections library. Along with half a million rare books, including a Gutenberg bible, Shakespeare’s first folio, a first edition of Frankenstein, and 8.5 million pieces of manuscript, there is a surprising amount of hair. The librarians and curators there have mixed feelings about the hair. We spoke with Rebecca Bauman, director of curatorial services and curator of modern books, about a lock of hair from a very famous head and what a library has in common with a seance.

