© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

Public Libraries Are Public Trusts

Published January 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
a white man with gray hair and a black jacket over a striped shirt smiles at the camera in the Monroe County Public Library
Monroe County Public Library
Monroe County Public Library Director Grier Carson

Traditionally we think of libraries as a place to check out books for free. But today’s public libraries are so much more than that. A library is a meeting space, a learning space, a place to take your toddler to interact with other kids indoors, a safe place for teens to hang out and play games, a way to access computers and Wi-Fi, a place to cool down or warm up and so much more.

Kayte Young talks with Grier Carson, Director of the Monroe County Public Library about the role of the public library in a community, and specifically some of the innovative programming at our local libraries.

Full Episode

Tags
Nice Work Story