Public Libraries Are Public Trusts

Traditionally we think of libraries as a place to check out books for free. But today’s public libraries are so much more than that. A library is a meeting space, a learning space, a place to take your toddler to interact with other kids indoors, a safe place for teens to hang out and play games, a way to access computers and Wi-Fi, a place to cool down or warm up and so much more.

Kayte Young talks with Grier Carson, Director of the Monroe County Public Library about the role of the public library in a community, and specifically some of the innovative programming at our local libraries.