A feminist bookstore can change your life.

When I invited Antonia Matthew for an interview on our show, she agreed but insisted that there were other local writers who were more deserving of the attention. Over the next couple of weeks, I received several messages from her with suggestions of writers we should interview. I was grateful and we’ll follow up on that, but I also think it says something about our guest today.

Paul Alcala / The Herald-Times online archive A page from The Herald-Times featuring Tonia Matthew, as Aquarius Book for a Feminist Future was facing closure in 1995.

Tonia is originally from England, and she was a young child during World War II. She’s lived in Bloomington since 1968. She’s been involved in many artistic groups and organizations in Bloomington, including: Five Women Poets, Writers’ Guild at Bloomington , Aquarius Books for a Feminist Future , The Venue Fine Arts and Gifts Ekphrasis Readings, Women Writing for (a) Change and Puck Players Puppet Theatre . She wrote an audio play called Homefront , based on her experiences as a young child growing up in England during World War II, which Richard Fish helped to produce and distribute to WFHB and other stations, including stations in England, where it was produced with British actors.

Tonia talks with Kayte Young about her writing life and her role in Bloomington’s art scene.