© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

A feminist bookstore can change your life.

By Kayte Young
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Antonia Matthew standing in front of a bank of windows looking out on a snowy yard with bird feeders visible close to the window.
Kayte Young
Bloomington writer Tonia Matthew enjoys watching birds at the feeders just outside her screened in porch. She talks with Kayte Young about builidng a writing life in Bloomington.

When I invited Antonia Matthew for an interview on our show, she agreed but insisted that there were other local writers who were more deserving of the attention. Over the next couple of weeks, I received several messages from her with suggestions of writers we should interview. I was grateful and we’ll follow up on that, but I also think it says something about our guest today.

A page from The Herald Times featuring Tonia Matthew sitting in a ratan chair with book shelves and card racks visible in the background.
Paul Alcala
/
The Herald-Times online archive
A page from The Herald-Times featuring Tonia Matthew, as Aquarius Book for a Feminist Future was facing closure in 1995.

Tonia is originally from England, and she was a young child during World War II. She’s lived in Bloomington since 1968. She’s been involved in many artistic groups and organizations in Bloomington, including: Five Women Poets, Writers’ Guild at Bloomington, Aquarius Books for a Feminist Future, The Venue Fine Arts and Gifts Ekphrasis Readings, Women Writing for (a) Change and Puck Players Puppet Theatre. She wrote an audio play called Homefront, based on her experiences as a young child growing up in England during World War II, which Richard Fish helped to produce and distribute to WFHB and other stations, including stations in England, where it was produced with British actors.

Tonia talks with Kayte Young about her writing life and her role in Bloomington’s art scene.

You can hear her reading some of her work on WFIU’s Poet’s Weave and WFHB’s Speaking of Stories.

Tags
Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
See stories by Kayte Young