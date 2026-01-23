Angelo Pizzo's Cinematic Catharsis

Writer and director Angelo Pizzo, the mind behind Hoosiers and Rudy, joins Nice Work to talk about his most personal film yet, Someone Saved My Life. Inspired by his own childhood in Bloomington, the film follows a young prodigy trying to break free from his mother’s control and discovering himself through a friendship that’s both freeing and dangerous.

Associate Producer Jonah Ballard speaks with Pizzo about shooting the film in Bloomington, self-financing such an intimate project, and how memory and lived experience shape storytelling. They also explore his approach to filmmaking and what it means to be a young creative in today’s industry.