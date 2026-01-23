© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Mall Rats? No, Mall Arts!

Published January 23, 2026 at 3:18 PM EST
The entrance to Pillar Arts Alliance Center at the College Mall: the entryway is a solid black, with white marble flooring, and, inside, greeting card racks and art on the walls
Alex Chambers
Looking for local art but don't want to leave College Mall? Pillar Arts has you covered.

When you go to the mall, you expect to see chains like Hot Topic, Foot Locker, Old Navy. You expect a food court with pizza slices, soft pretzels, and chicken sandwiches. You expect kiosks with cell phone covers or framed pictures of athletes and Taylor Swift.

But here in Bloomington, if you walk through Target into College Mall, and then turn left, you'll see a place that sells local art. It's big: 6 galleries. It's called Pillar Arts, and it's an outgrowth of the Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington. They run this shop in the mall, and they also recently took over By Hand Gallery, the long-running shop in Fountain Square, downtown, when its founders decided it was time to move on. Carol Rhodes, the president of Pillar Arts, and vice-president Henry Leck give us a tour of the space and tell us about how it’s going in the mall.

