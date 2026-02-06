© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

12 hours at the Runcible Spoon

By Alex Chambers
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
On the right, a door with a chalkboard on it that says Welcome. Past the door, to the left, a bookcase and a doorway into the back of a restaurant's coffee bar.
Tyler Lake

On Friday November 7, 2025, six student producers descended on a beloved local restaurant, mics in hand, to record a day in the life of the place. The fact that the Runcible Spoon would be celebrating its 50thanniversary in 2026 hadn’t occurred to the students in Alex Chambers’ podcasting class, but it was the locally beloved nature of the restaurant that brought them there. Over the course of twelve hours, from the morning shift until closing, they talked with the workers, the owners, and the customers. They heard teary goodbyes, near-death experiences, jokes, and the history and lore of the Spoon itself. In a project inspired byThis American Life’s classic 24 Hours at the Golden Apple and Brave Little State’s Twelve hours at the Richmond park and ride, we bring you a day in the life of the Runcible Spoon.

This story was produced by the students in Alex Chambers Fall 2025 Advanced Audio Storytelling class: Lily Marks, Owen Koehler, Ben Burns, Audrey Ouillette, Clara Licklider, and Joe Ringer. Thanks to Regan O’Neill, co-owner of the Runcible Spoon, for helping to coordinate this and welcoming us in, and thanks to everyone who shared their stories.

Nice Work Story
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
