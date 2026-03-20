Alice Wong Knew How to Be A Friend

Alice Wong, who passed away in November of 2025, was a writer, an editor, an organizer, a fan of nerd culture, a foodie, and a self-described disabled oracle.

She founded the Disability Visibility Project with StoryCorps to collect oral histories of disabled people and share them through tweets and podcasts and images and more. She was an advocate for disabled people throughout her life. President Obama appointed her to the National Council on Disability and in 2024, she was awarded a MacArthur “genius”grant.

She was also from Indianapolis, where she grew up as a close friend Ellen Wu , who is an associate professor of history at IU Bloomington, and the associate director of the College Arts and Humanities Institute – CAHI.