First Friday Fiber Fest

Gallery Walk on the first Friday of each month is now a Bloomington tradition. It’s a great way to see what artists in Bloomington are making and get out and meet the folks in this community. Nice Work host Tyler Lake did just that on the first Friday in March to see a bit of what was on offer. He found a lot of fiber work, some at Backspace Gallery, John Waldron Arts Center , and The I Fell Gallery and Studios . He spoke with the Curator of the exhibit there this month, David Sloma. The show is called Layered Conversations: Dialogues Between Cloth and Hand. The show is worth a look and will stay up through the end of March.