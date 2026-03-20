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Nice Work

First Friday Fiber Fest

Published March 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dozens of notes, shoppings lists, letters, to-do lists and other domestic writing stitched together with cloth like a quilt. In the center is a lined piece of paper with the words "The Work Women Do" stitched in.
Tyler Lake
Gallery Walk takes over Bloomington's art spaces on the first Friday of every Month. At The I-Fell Gallery in March fiber works were the theme, and artist Angela Caldwell created this quilt out the notes we scratch out in everyday life.

Gallery Walk on the first Friday of each month is now a Bloomington tradition. It’s a great way to see what artists in Bloomington are making and get out and meet the folks in this community. Nice Work host Tyler Lake did just that on the first Friday in March to see a bit of what was on offer. He found a lot of fiber work, some at Backspace Gallery, John Waldron Arts Center, and The I Fell Gallery and Studios. He spoke with the Curator of the exhibit there this month, David Sloma. The show is called Layered Conversations: Dialogues Between Cloth and Hand. The show is worth a look and will stay up through the end of March.

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