Rock on, Amy O!

In 2019, singer-songwriter Amy Oelsner started Girls Rock Bloomington an after-school program and summer camp for girls and trans and nonbinary youth. We hear from some of the youth at Girls Rock Bloomington, and Alex Chambers talks with Amy about how she got started as a musician – hint – it involved working at a Girls Rock program. They also talk about how personal loss can lead to creative growth, what it means to be an adult, and about a band that started in Girls Rock Bloomington and recently released their first EP. They were 12 and 13 years old.

