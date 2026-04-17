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Nice Work

A Bluegrass Counterpoint to...Counterpoint

By Alex Chambers
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
a man standing in front of a red exterior wall holding a black and gold banjo
Courtesy of Gabriel Jenks
Gabriel Jenks is Associate Professor of Composition at the Jacobs School of Music. His new album is called Lonesome.

Gabriel Jenks has a new album out. It’s called Lonesome, and it’s a collection of songs in folk and bluegrass traditions. It’s a bit of a departure. Jenks is an associate professor of music composition at the Jacobs School of Music, and the project he did before Lonesome involved writing counterpoint to understand 16th century polyphony while also deconstructing music theory writing from various points in the past few centuries. Not a bluegrass album.

Alex Chambers invited him to come in and tell me about how he got from one to the other. They talked about the social context of music theory in the Enlightenment and early twentieth century Europe, being maybe the biggest music nerd at a music conservatory, and what working in a cow barn has to do with becoming a harpist.

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Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers