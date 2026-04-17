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Nice Work

The Grunwald Gallery MFA show invites you in

By Olivia Trevino
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Four plush columns hang from the ceiling in the center is a cloth patterned with square of bright colors leading up to a plush arch.
Tyler Lake
The 2026 MFA exhibit for students at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design fills the Grunwald Gallery with the work of a next generation of artists.

In the studio art department at Indiana University, 13 graduate students are preparing for their thesis shows at the Grunwald Gallery of Art. They have worked for 3 years exploring and mastering their crafts. This show is a cumulation of the effort and time they have put into their degree. Each artist has a concentration in a specific medium – ceramics, painting, sculpture, digital art, graphic design, metal, and photography. During the last few weeks of their preparation for their show, each artist sat down with Olivia Trevino for an interview to talk about their show.

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Olivia Trevino
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