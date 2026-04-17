The Grunwald Gallery MFA show invites you in

In the studio art department at Indiana University, 13 graduate students are preparing for their thesis shows at the Grunwald Gallery of Art. They have worked for 3 years exploring and mastering their crafts. This show is a cumulation of the effort and time they have put into their degree. Each artist has a concentration in a specific medium – ceramics, painting, sculpture, digital art, graphic design, metal, and photography. During the last few weeks of their preparation for their show, each artist sat down with Olivia Trevino for an interview to talk about their show.